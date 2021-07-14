3D Printed Eyewear Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Opportunities by 2030

3D printed eyewear are an advancement in eyewear manufacturing and design. Two types of 3D printed eyewear exist in the market—ready-to-use and customized. The main technology used is powder bed fusion and selective laser sintering (SLS), which enable the end user to print with various plastic materials (such as PA12 nylon or PA12 multi jet fusion) and give finish to the eyewear. In terms of innovation, it is expected that in the next ten years and beyond, additive manufacturing is expected to play an important role in the 3D printed eyewear industry and offer new opportunities that could not be achieved with traditional manufacturing techniques.

Key players operating in the 3D printed Eyewear market trends include Alcon (Part of Novartis AG) (Switzerland), Essilor Luxottica (France), Cooper Vision (U.S), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (U.S), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Fielmann AG (Germany), Safilo Group S.p.A (Italy), and other key market players. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the 3D printed Eyewear industry and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio.

The 3D printed Eyewear market share is segmented on the basis of technology, material, type, application and region. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into powder bed fusion and selective laser sintering (SLS). By material, it is categorized into polyamide 12 [nylon], photopolymers, metals, and others. By type, it is categorized into ready-to-use and customized. By application, it is divided into reading glasses, sunglasses, safety glasses, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has critically affected the income of prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and different eyewear products. Regulatory bodies throughout the globe recommended stringent norms, such as social distancing and lockdown, which, in turn, has caused the brief closure of retail shops and ophthalmic clinics. In addition, non-crucial eye exam appointments were either canceled or postponed due to this.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Latest innovations in the industry have increased the demand for 3D printed Eyewear market, thereby, driving the market growth. Furthermore, the printed eyewear manufacturers have developed efficient manufacturing processes in order to achieve smoother and brighter color finished products. In turn, this offers users a better looking frame and boosts the global market growth in the upcoming years. Therefore, advancement of technologies is expected to create 3D printed eyewear market opportunity.

3D printing can be used to create customized products for consumers in the manufacturing of customized products. This setting usually includes support for special 3D scanning technology. However, currently, surface of parts manufactured by the most advanced 3D printing eyewear additive manufacturing technology is rough and porous and cannot keep up with the smoothness of injection-molded parts. The use of finishing processes to achieve complete smoothing of 3D printed eyewear increases costs and effort, thereby, challenging the 3D printed eyewear market growth.

Nylon is an ideal raw material for 3D printing of glasses. Although there is a choice of other raw materials as well but the application of other raw materials for 3D printing of the glasses have not yet been widely accepted and require further research and testing before they can be used in the production of finished 3D printed eyewear. Therefore, limitations over the choice of materials used in 3D printing also prove to be a challenge for the manufacturers.

Market Trends

Product Launch and Development

Manufacturers are investing in new product launches in the global 3D printing eyewear market size. Market participants launch new products and invest through partnerships and financing, thereby gaining a competitive advantage over other participants. For example, Wires Glasses Ltd., a 3D printing eyewear company, announced that True Ventures has invested in the launch of its new modular eyewear series.

Material quality in modern 3D printing technology mainly uses nylon 12 to make eyewear parts, which is a durable, flexible, and versatile material. Other materials used include fiber composites and other durable resins. Furthermore, 3D printing eyewear companies such as Carbon has expanded its range of luxury glasses providing the user varied choices, therefore, increasing the 3D printed eyewear market share.

Surge in Usage of 3D Printed Eyewear as Customized Product

Finding comfortable and well-designed glasses takes time, and limited design options sometimes force users to sacrifice design for their own comfort. The introduction of this additive manufacturing has also opened up new possibilities, not only optimizing solutions, but also optimizing productivity. In addition, 3D printing provides eyewear manufacturers with an opportunity to stand out and explore new, largely unused possibilities as customer-specific products. Ultimately, this means that manufacturers are expected to continue to explore the possibilities of 3D printing, so that more consumers can benefit from more suitable and unique 3D printed eyewear.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis:

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Segments Covered Technology, Material, Type and Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. Companies Covered Alcon (Part of Novartis AG) (Switzerland), Essilor Luxottica (France), Cooper Vision (U.S), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (U.S), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Fielmann AG (Germany), Safilo Group S.p.A (Italy), and other key market players

Key Segments Covered

