World Data Center Interconnect Market – Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028

Data centers interconnect develops a network of two or more different data centers aiming to achieve business or IT objectives. This interconnectivity enables them to work together, pass workloads among one another, and share knowledge as well as resources. Data center interconnection provides access to various internet service providers, which are crucial if a customer is located at a different location. By this, businesses are able to exhibit strong presence both domestically and internationally to expand their customer base and business operations. Some large organizations use data center interconnect to connect their own data centers with their extended infrastructure, while other connect to partners or cloud providers, or data center operators to enable simple data, resource sharing, and handle disaster recovery needs.

Growth in awareness about numerous benefits of data center interconnect such as easy access, better convenience, strong encrypted data, interconnection with different data segments, and others majorly drive the growth of the data center interconnection market. However, huge investments for configuration restrain the data center interconnect market growth. Furthermore, factors such as growth in deployment of 5G technology provide major opportunities for the market. As the 5G technology is about to rise in the data center interconnect market, it is expected to come with huge, fast, and denser streams of data, which would demand for more data center capacity. It is expected to enable 5G, which requires seamless network and connects every interaction and devices, making data transferring, storage, and proceeding quite easy. In this way, organizations are expecting a huge opportunity in the data center interconnect data center interconnect market with the deployment of 5G.

The major challenge, especially for small & medium enterprises is the cost associated with data center interconnect services. As a new data center requires high investment for building and maintenance. In addition, distance between data center also plays a major role as it may reduce efficiency of working of a data center, hence it hinders growth of the data center interconnect market.

