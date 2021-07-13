Reishi Mushroom Extract Market is Expected a High Probability Business Opportunity in 2028 | Amax NutraSource, Inc., Bio-Botanica Inc., Bristol Botanicals Limited, Dragon Herbs, Hokkaido-reishi, Huachengbio

Reishi mushroom, scientifically known as Ganoderma lucidum, is a medically significant edible fungus of usually deep red color along with bright surface and woody texture. It is called as Ling Zhi in China, and reishi or mannentake in Japan. The parts of this mushroom used as medicine are the fruiting body or the above-ground portion, and mycelium or filaments linking group of mushrooms.

The extracts obtained from these mushrooms are composed of complex carbohydrates or water-soluble polysaccharides, triterpeniods, proteins and amino acids. It is has antioxidant, cholesterol-lowering, anti-cancer, and immunological properties. Thus, it is used in treatment of diabetes, respiratory problems, viral infections, heart & kidney diseases, liver problems, insomnia, anxiety, nervous system disorders, and others.

The global reishi mushroom extract market is mainly driven by rapidly growing demand and rising popularity in the healthcare industry. Moreover, increasing use of the extract in developing personal care and food & beverage industries has supplemented the market growth. However, allergic reactions associated with reishi mushrooms among certain people are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The global reishi mushroom extract market is segmented based on grade, product, form, end user industry, and geography. Based on grade, the market is divided into reagent, pharmaceutical, and food. Based on product, the market is segmented into organic reishi mushroom extract and conventional reishi mushroom extract. Based on form, the market is fragmented into liquid extract and powder extract. The end user industries of reishi mushroom include food & beverage, healthcare, and personal care industries. The geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players provided in the report are:

Amax NutraSource, Inc., Bio-Botanica Inc., Bristol Botanicals Limited, Dragon Herbs, Hokkaido-reishi, Huachengbio, Mushroom Science, Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts), Qingdao, Dacon Trading Co., Ltd., Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics of the global reishi mushroom extract market.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the industry based on type and application help in understanding the trending products across geographies.

Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to understand the market potency.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top players within the market framework.

