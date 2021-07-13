Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Is High trend Opportunities offers Future Business Growth by 2028 Surgeons can mentally prepare and rehearse the operation with the help of preoperative surgical planning software. Moreover, subsequent problems can be anticipated and prevented through this software.

Surgical planning is the pre-operative procedure of pre-visualizing a surgical intervention to define the surgical steps and furthermore to analyze bone segment repositioning in the context of the outcome of surgery. This software is used to manage the orthopedic surgery, which makes surgeons design their plans proficiently.

The global preoperative surgical planning software market was valued at $84.09 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

Surge in geriatric population, increase in the cases of orthopedic surgeries, and technological advancements associated with the software are the principal drivers of the preoperative surgical planning software market. However, lack of awareness about this software in developing countries and considerable product recalls impede the growth of this market. Conversely, the untapped potential of emerging markets is poised to offer stellar growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The off-premise software type segment occupied the largest market share in the global preoperative surgical planning software market in 2018. This segment is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, owing to the widespread distribution of cloud-based technology, even in developing regions. Furthermore, several preoperative surgical planning software providers readily offer a cloud-based interface for their software, which boosts the market growth.

By application, this market is segregated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, dental & orthodontics, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment is subdivided into general orthopedic surgery, deformity correction, fracture management, and joint reconstruction. The orthopedic surgery segment occupied the largest share in the market in 2018, owing to surge in elderly population along with increase in number of orthopedic surgeries.

North America held nearly half of the total market share in 2018, due to increase in popularity of preoperative surgical planning software and surge in its adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and increase in interest of healthcare professionals to utilize preoperative surgical planning software in the medical settings.

The Major Key Players Are:

Brainlab AG, WishBone Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation (Scopis), EchoPixel, Inc. , Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Inc., Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., Renishaw Plc, and Nemotec.

Key Findings of the Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market:

The off-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The neurosurgery segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The hospitals segment dominated the global preoperative surgical planning software market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market share.

In 2018, the U.S. was the leading country in the market, occupying the largest market share.

