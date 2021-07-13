Kenya Water Purifier Market – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. AFRICA MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2.1. Country level analysis

3.2.2. Segment level analysis

3.3. KEY FINDINGS

3.3.1. Top investment pockets

3.3.2. Top winning strategies

3.4. SUPPLIERS/DISTRIBUTORS ANALYSIS (We would be covering major suppliers/distributors that are spread across Kenya. Contact information along with their brands, product offerings, price and other details will be covered in this section)

3.5. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2. Threat of new entrants

3.5.3. Threat of substitutes

3.5.4. Competitive rivalry

3.5.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.6. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.7. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.8. WATER PURIFIER MARKET EVOLUTION IN KENYA

3.9. KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Ask for sample copy of this report >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4990

3.10. MARKET ENTRY STRATEGIES

3.10.1. Target Audience

3.10.2. USP

3.10.3. Messaging

3.11. AFTERMARKET SCENARIO ANALYSIS

3.12. MARKETING STRATEGY EVALUATION

3.12.1. 4C’s Analysis

3.12.2. Consumer Purchasing Power Parity

3.12.3. Product Procurement Strategies

3.12.4. Pricing Strategies

3.12.4.1. Competitive Pricing

3.12.4.2. Premium Pricing

3.12.4.3. Economy Pricing

3.13. OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

3.13.1. Government Level

3.13.2. Private Level

3.13.3. NGO Level

3.14. CSR INITIATIVES

3.14.1. Government Level

3.14.2. Private Level

3.14.3. NGO Level

CHAPTER 4: KENYA WATER PURIFIER MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. GRAVITY PURIFIER

4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. UV PURIFIER

4.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. RO PURIFIER

4.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. UF PURIFIER

4.5.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: KENYA WATER PURIFIER MARKET BY END USER

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. COMMERCIAL

5.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. RESIDENTIAL

5.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: KENYA WATER PURIFIER MARKET BY TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. ELECTRIC

6.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. NON-ELECTRIC

6.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4990?reqfcor=covid

CHAPTER 7: KENYA WATER PURIFIER MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. RETAIL STORES

7.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.3. DIRECT SALES

7.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.4. ONLINE

7.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. HYDROLINK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Business performance

8.1.3. Key strategic moves, growth strategies and developments

8.1.4. Water purifier technology

8.1.5. Distribution channel

8.2. H2O INTERNATIONAL SA

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Business performance

8.2.3. Key strategic moves, growth strategies and developments

8.2.4. Water purifier technology

8.2.5. Distribution channel

8.3. KRIDHA LIMITED

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Business performance

8.3.3. Key strategic moves, growth strategies and developments

8.3.4. Water purifier technology

8.3.5. Distribution channel

8.4. DAVCHEM EAST AFRICA LTD

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Business performance

8.4.3. Key strategic moves, growth strategies and developments

8.4.4. Water purifier technology

8.4.5. Distribution channel

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4990

8.5. SUPERIOR PURIFIERS (T/A SUPERIOR PRINTERS LTD.)

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Business performance

8.5.3. Key strategic moves, growth strategies and developments

8.5.4. Water purifier technology

8.5.5. Distribution channel

8.6. DAVIS AND SHIRTLIFF LTD.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Business performance

8.6.3. Key strategic moves, growth strategies and developments

8.6.4. Water purifier technology

8.6.5. Distribution channel

8.7. LOTUS AFRICA LTD.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Business performance

8.7.3. Key strategic moves, growth strategies and developments

8.7.4. Water purifier technology

8.7.5. Distribution channel

8.8. PURE AQUA, INC.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Business performance

8.8.3. Key strategic moves, growth strategies and developments

8.8.4. Water purifier technology

8.8.5. Distribution channel

8.9. BF SUMA

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Business performance

8.9.3. Key strategic moves, growth strategies and developments

8.9.4. Water purifier technology

8.9.5. Distribution channel

8.10. UNILEVER PUREIT

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Business performance

8.10.3. Key strategic moves, growth strategies and developments

8.10.4. Water purifier technology

8.10.5. Distribution channel

If You Have Any Query, Ask Our Experts >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4990

CHAPTER 9: CONCLUSION

CHAPTER 10: RECOMMENDATION

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research