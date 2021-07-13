Iced Tea Market Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue and Top Companies, Region And Opportunities

Iced tea is a chilled form of sweetened tea that does not contain milk and is flavored by lemon. It is usually served in a glass with ice and can refer to any tea that has been chilled or cooled. It may be sweetened with sugar, syrup, and/or apple slices. It is also a popular packaged drink and can be mixed with flavoured syrup, with multiple common flavours including lemon, raspberry, lime, passion fruit, peach, orange, strawberry, and cherry.

While most iced tea get their flavour fromtea leaves(Camellia sinensis),herbal teasare sometimes served cold and referred to as iced tea. Iced tea is sometimes made by a particularly longsteeping of tea leaves at a lower temperature (one hour in the sun versus five minutes at 80 to 100°C (176 to 212°F), which is known as sun tea.

Iced tea helps maintain hydrated levels of the body and boost the antioxidants as well. It is considered as a healthier alternative to aerated and carbonated drinks. It sometimes does not show its results as the tea does not show its properties at a high temperature, especially the tea leaf.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The COVID-19 is affecting all the aspects across the world, whereas manufacturers are developing various temporary solutions to avoid the corona virus impact on the iced tea market. Due to the pandemic, major key players of the iced tea market are witnessing the fluctuation in demand, which mainly changes the market trends, potential opportunities, and consumer preferences.

COVID-19 has also elevated consumer consciousness of the importance of wellness in their food & beverage choices. The consumers are increasingly looking for healthy alternatives that can boost immunity and decrease chances of contracting the virus. This is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in popularity of healthy living and healthy eating boosts the growth of the iced tea market. In addition, the fact that regular use of iced tea may even lessen the threat of cancer is attracting people into buying and consuming it on a regular basis. Furthermore, tea being a beverage in almost all regions, introducing a chilled version brought more prospects to invest into the market; thus, adding to the competitive landscape of the entire iced tea market scenario.

However, the utilization of artificial sweeteners in iced tea is anticipated tohamper the growth of the market as too much sugar is not recommended by health experts. The level of sugar in any food or drinks may increase cholesterol and sugar levels. Iced tea that utilizes more sugar syrup in them is anticipated to act as a hindrance for the growth of the overall market in the long run.

Nevertheless, the introduction of different fruit flavours in the iced tea market such as lemon and peach flavours are gaining popularity. It is estimated to boost the market growth in the years to come. In addition, the introduction of iced tea flavors that are sugar free are further estimated to propel the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Availability of Various Flavours of Iced Tea

The development of fruit-infused iced tea has emerged as a key factor responsible for the growth and development of the market. There have been several rounds of research to develop iced tea made from watermelon, lemon, blueberry, and several other flavours. Restaurants serving fast foods have become prominent selling points for iced tea. The beverage is served best with Italian and Chinese cuisines in several parts of the world. Several regions have also developed their indigenous variants of iced tea. This is anticipated to boost the market growth..

Iced Tea as an Alternative for Teetotallers

The health benefits of consuming iced tea have also persuaded a large population to prefer it over other drinks. Several manufacturers produce iced tea leaves that are detoxifying for the body. This factor, coupled with the quest of the masses to try out new drinks and foods, has given an impetus to market expansion. In addition, breweries have also begun serving iced tea as a healthy alternative for teetotallers.

Segments covered

Product Type, Form, Distribution Channel and Region

Companies covered

Arizona Beverages USA, BOS Brands, 4C Foods Corp., The Coca-Cola Company, Harris Freeman & Co, Unilever, Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Inc., Templar Food Products

