Heated Jacket Market with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, Segmentation, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2021-2030

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Heated Jacket Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The demand for heated jackets is being driven by the drop in temperatures and harsh winter weather in many North American and European countries. Heated jackets are becoming more popular among consumers from all walks of life, including military personnel, construction workers, winter sports athletes, and others.

One of the most recent trends is the inclusion of USB connections in jackets for charging the batteries of heating pads. Dewalt, for example, has previously introduced similar coats. Another developing trend is the introduction of smart heated jackets.Smart heated jackets, for example, feature temperature controlling sensors as well as voice recognition, allowing temperature control by voice commands.

Furthermore, the product is made of long-lasting, water- and wind-resistant materials, and consumers’ demand for slimline heated jackets with maximum heating sections that can be stored and cleaned easily in low-temperature circumstances. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the heated jacket market for future sales.

The key market players profiled in the report include Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, Duralogic USA, LLC, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., H2C Brands, LLC, Makita, Ororo, DeWalt.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

• The market for heated jackets is projected to experience limited growth due to the reliance of stakeholders on the disrupted supply chain owing to the pandemic.

• The demand for heated jackets is projected to decline in the near future, as individuals are increasingly obliged to spend a substantial amount of their days indoors due to the quarantine. However, as manufacturers work to establish business continuity strategies, the market’s long-term prognosis remains strong.

• Due to the closure of offline stores in several countries due to the pandemic, online sales of heated jackets is projected to experience growth. People who are sitting at home have plenty of time to browse e-commerce websites and put their hands on a warm jacket. This is anticipated to lead to a spike in online sales in short term.

Key Benefits of the Report

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the heated jacket industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the heated jacket market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight theheated jacket market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed heated jacket market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

