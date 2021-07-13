Global Fitness App Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028

High penetration of smartphones and tablets across all demographics has resulted in high adoption of fitness apps, which is a major factor that drives the growth of the market. Fitness application is a software that can be downloaded on any mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet. These apps are developed specifically to help users with exercise and other forms of physical training, nutrition & diet, health tracking, or other fitness related topics. Diet & nutrition features of fitness apps help in planning and implementing healthy nutrition plans. Whereas workout features are used for concluding weight drills to help in weight loss.

Rise in use of fitness mobile applications and increase in demand for wearable fitness tracker devices among individuals across the globe are the major factors that drive growth of the fitness app market. However, many health apps raise data privacy concerns, which is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of digital transformation among healthcare industry, especially in developing countries is an opportunistic factor for the global fitness app market.

Rise in urbanization has evolved lifestyle of middle-class population, coupled with growth in health consciousness among individuals across, which boosts the market growth. Fitness and health app users tend to show great brand constancy. Once users find an application that matches their fitness goals, they continue to use it. According to Flurry Analytics findings, 96% of users use only one fitness and health app. Fitness enthusiasts, who are using health companion guides to keep track of their diet or medication rely on these fitness applications to guide them by sending reminders and allow them to make healthy choices. In 2017, Lose It! by FitNow, Inc., launched a new app named EmbodyDNA, a DNA based weight loss plan provider that offers personalized results through an in-app collective experience.

Most health apps are raising privacy concerns. For instance, a non-profit advocacy organization from San Francisco analyzed approximately 43 paid and free health apps. The results were that these apps use personal information such as name and location. Wherein only half percentage health apps are enrolled with privacy policies. As most health-related apps share personal information to third parties such as location data, confidential medical data, and other highly personal information, thus many users are reluctant to adopt these fitness apps. This, in turn, is a major factor that hinders the market growth. Moreover, fitness apps are not developed with end to end encryption, thus making it vulnerable to data breach. Hence, data privacy is a major concern that hampers the market growth.

