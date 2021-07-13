Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) Market – Opportunity and Forecast,2021-2028

Extract, transform, and load (ETL) is a process through which data is extracted from a source and then moved to a central host. The process runs in parallel to save time. For example, while data is being extracted, transformation would also start working at the same time on the data being received and prepare it for loading and then loading process can begin working on the prepared data, rather than waiting for the entire extraction process to complete.However, the ETL process is not simple, it requires inputs collected from multiple stakeholders including developers, analyst, testers, and top executives. It has multiple benefits such as maintaining large historical data and helping in answering complex business questions. It also helps to compare sample data between source and a target system.

Increase in volume of data and big data, high adoption of Internet of Things, and capability of ETL tools to store different types of business information are some of the major key drivers of the extract, transform, load market. In addition, increase in demand for cloud driven technology also positively impacts on growth of the market. However, difficult architecture and complex configurations are some of the challenges that need high initial cost investments, which hinders growth of the market. Moreover, growth in the telecom and information technology sector with increased adoption of various technologies is expected to create numerous opportunities for the etl market.

Extract, load, and transform is widely used in many organizations such as in the retail industry to view daily sales data or in the healthcare industry to check claims. ETL helps to combine and surface transitional data either from warehouses or other data stores to make a format that can be easily understood by business people. In addition, ETL is also used to migrate data from legacy systems to modern systems with different data formats to consolidate data from business mergers to collect and then join data from external suppliers or partners, hence as organizations see the importance of storing and analysis of data, which drives growth of the extract, transform, load market. Configuration and maintenance of these data ware houses require large amount of investments in activities such as configuration of 3 phases of ETL, maintaining increase in data velocity, updating data formats, time cost of adding new connections, time cost of fixing broken connections, and requesting new features, which further increases the cost associated with ETL tools, which hinders growth of the extract, transform, load market. In addition, ETL works in 3 different phases and every phase needs a complete architecture and configuration, which makes the complete process expensive and complex.

