Europe Pilates & yoga studios Market to reach $49.44 Billion by 2027, States the Report by Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a research report on the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market. The findings of the report states that the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market for Europe Pilates & yoga studios generated $26.99 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $49.44 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 13.05% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

“The shift toward studio-based fitness practice that offers yoga and Pilate’s studio offers the specialist classes that people are demanding at a quality that justifies their price, with lower overheads than larger gyms. The majority of yoga and Pilates participants are women. There is an increase in the participation rates among men over the five-year period, thus boosting industry growth. The insurance companies in Germany and other parts of Europe provide a reimbursement for the part of the course fee in their health insurance plan. This factor is expected to boost the market growth.” Shankar Bhandalkar, team Lead Consumer Goods at Allied Market Research.

The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. Increase in obese population and rise in health awareness, health benefits associated with yoga and Pilates and initiation of International Yoga Day and other government initiatives fuel the growth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studiosEurope Pilates & yoga studios market. However, presenceof other alternatives such as multi-specialty gym, fitness centers, and therapy classeshamper the market growth. Moreover, increase in disposable income and promotion of yoga for male participants are expected to unlock lucrative opportunities in the future.

The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market Europe Pilates & yoga studios. This helps the investors, market players, and new entrants to strategize according to impacts by the outbreak of the pandemic. The outbreak of the pandemic increased the trend of digital classes for yoga and fitness. In addition to this, many studio owners have switched toward digital options. Fitness club owners, yoga studios owners, and boutique fitness operators, who experienced decline in their memberships have started to offer on-demand and live stream group workouts.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market on the basis of end-use and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.

Based on activity type, the market is segmentedon the basis of yoga classes, Pilates classes, Pilates & yoga accreditation training, and merchandise sales. The yoga class segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly half of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on country, the market across Germany dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. On the other hand, the UK is expected to cite the largest CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027. The market is further studied in France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

Key market players profiled in the report include Hummingbird Pilates & Yoga, LV Yoga, Fareham, MPilates+Yoga, Pilates Plus LLC, Body & Soul Yoga Club, Core Pilates, Cheltenham Pilates & Yoga, Fitness Unlimited, Flex Studio,and Sandstone Yoga & Pilates.

