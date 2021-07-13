Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market – Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028

Enterprise 2.0 means using web 2.0 tools inside an enterprise. In other words, it is way to make things easier to share and organize the information. It works with the concepts of web 2.0 tools and technologies with the aim to help organizations employees, partners, suppliers, and customers work together toward building networks of like–minded people and sharing information. Companies are adopting it with an aim to increase efficiency, productivity, and innovation by encouraging their employees and other stake holders, so that proper information can be shared and business problems can be discussed more openly in collective setting.

Rise in awareness about benefits of enterprise 2.0, which includes increase in productivity, improved collaboration, rise in sharing knowledge, reduction of work, and encourages participation drives growth of the enterprise 2.0 technologies market. In addition, rise in focus toward online customer engagement along with rise in adoption of enterprise 2.0 technologies to enhance customer experience further fuels growth of the market. However, factors such as possibility of data leakage or information theft, lack of expertise, high cost of installation, and maintenance of technologies hinder growth of the enterprise 2.0 technologies market. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements such as integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in these tools provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Enterprise 2.0 indicates a positive value for many organizations as it offers numerous benefits such as it encourages participation, capturing, and sharing of knowledge more effectively to increase business productivity. In addition, it also helps to operate organizations in a dynamic environment, which, in turn, encourages sharing of information to help organizations build brand image. Scarcity of people with right skills and expertise to integrate enterprise 2.0 technologies within ab enterprise architecture is expected to hamper the enterprise 2.0 technologies market growth.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global enterprise 2.0 industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the enterprise 2.0 technologies market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides detailed enterprise 2.0 technologies market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

