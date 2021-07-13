Cognitive Media Market – Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028

Cognitive media helps the media and entertainment industry to create programs and personalized content for their audience. Audience can provide their customized and purposeful suggestions to enhance experience on tabs, laptops PC, and smartphones. It also helps in decision making by connecting and understanding things. Cognitive media includes all types of conscious and unconscious processes, which include recognizing, perceiving, and conceiving. It uses cognitive technology in media and entertainment industry and performs several tasks such as data mining, visual recognition, and natural language processing.

Growth in adoption of advanced technologies such as deep learning, machine learning, and others in the media & entertainment industry majorly drives growth of the cognitive media market. Moreover, major shift toward digital transformation to analyze data with the help of social media and social viewing plays a crucial role in influencing customer’s decision. This further generates the need for adoption of cognitive technology in the media & entertainment industry. However, high initial investments along with lack of expertise are some of the major challenges, which restrain growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as rise in adoption of cloud and growth in need for automation in the media & entertainment industry are some of the lucrative opportunities in this market.

Cognitive media helps to reduce manual work, which consumes a lot of time and is expensive at the same time. In addition, it also enhances audience measurement, customer insight, content management, advertise intelligence, customer recommendations, digital storage, and other functions, hence indirectly increases the efficiency and improves accuracy of the workflow. Thus, growth in need for automation in the media & entertainment industry is expected to lead to the adoption of cognitive media among end users.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global cognitive media market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the cognitive media market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the cognitive media market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides detailed cognitive media market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

