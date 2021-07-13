Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Cancer Biological Therapy Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″. According to the report, the Global Cancer Biological Therapy industry garnered $XX billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $xx billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2027.

Major players analyzed include AbbVie, Amgen, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Celgene Corporation, Pfizer, ELI Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

Due to the ongoing COVID – 19 pandemic, with more than four million infections and the economies showing signs of the 2008 financial crisis, COVID-19 has impacted several industries including cancer biological therapy market as well.

One of the key concerns looming across the cancer stem cell industry is the lack of optimum vector manufacturing capacity.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the after lashes of lockdown in various countries across the globe is expected to pressurize the vector manufacturers to meet the future demand for cancer cell therapies.

The cancer biological therapy market is in development stages and the manufacturers are trying to find better solutions to the ongoing challenges

As there is strain on healthcare providers and the hospitals are flooding with patients suffering with SARS-CoV-2 and the intake capacity of hospitals is already at its peak, the cancer biotherapy patients along with their therapeutics have been either postponed or put on hold as the health professionals are summoned to fight COVID-19.

Some research from China, has also stated that cancer patients are at higher risk as they’re vulnerable against SARS-CoV-2 and have higher chances of getting infected with the virus.

