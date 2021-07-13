Bone Screw Systems Market Analysis by Key Players & Industry Size 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Bone Screw Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″. According to the report, the Global Bone Screw Systems industry garnered $XX billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $xx billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2027.

Major players analyzed include DePuy Synthes, Instratek, Acumed, Stryker Corporation, Custom Spine, Inc., SmithNephew Plc., Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., OsteoMed, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., and BioPro.

Covid-19 Scenario analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemics elective surgeries have been cancelled to reduce the risk of patients being exposed to COVID-19 in hospital, and to support the wider hospital response, for example by converting operating theatres in to intensive care units. More than 580,000 planned surgeries in India might be cancelled or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study conducted by an international consortium. The study, published in the British Journal of Surgery, has projected that, based on a 12-week period of peak disruption to hospital services due to COVID-19, around 28.4 million elective surgeries worldwide will be cancelled or postponed in 2020.This will lead to patients facing a lengthy wait for their. Orthopedic such as bone screw system procedures will be cancelled most frequently, with 6.3 million orthopedic surgeries cancelled worldwide over a 12-week period, the researchers said. Thus there will be a severe slowdown in the bone screw systems market because of the Pandemic.

