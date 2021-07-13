Body Fat Measurement Market: Global Industry Growth and Trends

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Body Fat Measurement Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″. According to the report, the Global Body Fat Measurement industry garnered $XX billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $xx billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2027.

Major players analyzed include Tanita, GE Healthcare, Hologic, AccuFitness, Beurer, COSMED, Inbody, Omron, Jawon Medical and Diagnostic Medical Systems.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people have been affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Due to diversion of medical field toward treating COVID-19, the funding to R&D activities related to body fat and nutrition has been reduced and this segment have to face negligence subsequently causing negative impact on body fat analyzer market

