Sensor Market to Generate $345.77 Billion by 2028, States the Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the sensor market. The findings of the report states that the global market for sensor generated $166.69 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $345.77 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

“The sensor market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to enormous development of IT & telecom, electronics, and automotive industries. Moreover, economically developed nations tend to witness high adoption of sensor technology in various aerospace & defense and healthcare segments, which is projected to significantly contribute toward growth of the market.” Stated Asavari Patil, Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research.

The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. Increase in trend of Internet of Things (IoT), surge in demand for sensors in development of smart cities, advancement in sensors and its growing usage in smartphones, and other electronics devices, and emerging applications of radar in remote sensing propel the growth of the global sensor market. However, the fact that sensors reduce the lifespan of devices hampers the growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in adoption of wearable devices and emergence of innovative applications in the biomedical sector are expected to present lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sensor market globally. The outbreak of the pandemic led to suspension of most business and manufacturing units across the globe. It also resulted in a steep decline in demand for sensors from several industry verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, and IT & telecom. Moreover, several government bodies have initiated vaccination drives, and this is expected to aid the market to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sensor market on the basis of type, technology, end user, and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the market is segmented into radar sensor, optical sensor, biosensor, touch sensor, image sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, proximity & displacement sensor, level sensor, motion & position sensor, humidity sensor, accelerometer & speed sensor, and other sensors. The radar sensor segment held the highest market share in 2019, with nearly one-fifth of the global sensor market.

However, the image sensor segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market is studied across CMOS, MEMS, NEMS, and others. The MEMS segment dominated with more than two-fifths of the global sensor market in 2019, and is projected to lead by the end of 2027. On the other hand, the CMOS segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is studied across regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share in 2019, with around half of the global sensor market. Furthermore, the same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Leading market players of the global Sensor market analyzed in the report include Atmel Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Controls International PLC., NXP semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Texas instruments Inc. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, acquisition, and expansion to expand their foothold in the sensor industry.

