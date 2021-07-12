Recliner Chair Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Opportunities, Forecast To 2021-2030

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Recliner Chair Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The recliner chair market is experiencing growth with increase in the demand for comfortable and luxury products. Majority of the working people are making these recliners their first choice for resting instead of any other chair. Elderly people, who spend most of their time staying indoors, are getting huge benefit from these recliner chairs which provide their knees a perfect angle to rest and their back to be in correct position. Hospitals and other healthcare areas like yoga and gym centers are also purchasing these relaxing chairs for their patients and clients to give them an overall reliving experience.

Some other features included by other manufacturers are in built Bluetooth connectivity, plush fabric, soft comfortable cushioning, and reduction in weight. Such innovations are expected to boost the demand for recliner chairs thus fostering the market growth.

Various health benefits like easing joint ache, relieving back and neck pain are the major factors that boost the demand for recliners in the healthcare and commercial sector.

However, the price proposed by the market are on the higher side which sometimes categorize recliner chairs in luxury category, which are not preferred by developing countries.

The key market players profiled in the report include Ashley Furniture Industries, lnc., La-Z-Boy,lnc., American Leather, Jinkun Furniture Co., Ltd., Ekornes ASA, Natuzzi.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The recliner chair market is expected to experience growth during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As people are working from home with long working hours, there are many health problems associated with extended sitting such as neck and back pain, increased joint pain, increased heart problems and stress. All these health issues are solved by a recliner chair which provides relieving effect to the consumer, minimizing the pain and stress levels and improving blood circulation .

Elderly population as well as children who are not able to go out during the COVID-19 outbreak. Thus they prefer recliner chairs to relax themselves and experience comfort.

Key Segments Covered

Type

Two position

Rocker

Pushback

Riser

Others

Usage

Residential

Commercial

Material

Leather

Artificial leather

Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Independent retail store

Online store

