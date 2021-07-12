Portable Air Purifier Market Expected to Reach $13,756.50 Million by 2027—Allied Market Research

“The Asia-Pacific portable air purifiers market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to increase in pollution in countries such as China and India. In addition, millennial often use e-commerce platform for shopping due to its associated benefits such as heavy discounts and availability of home delivery option. Thus, increase in sale of portable air purifies through online distribution channel is expected to significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market during the forecast period.”

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Portable Air Purifier Market by Type, Technique, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global portable air purifier market size was valued at $8,273.00 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $13,756.50 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.10% from 2020 to 2027. Air purifier is a device, improves the indoor air quality by eliminating pollutants from air. Portable air purifier that are used indoor to purify the air are studied in the report. Air purifier differ in their setup, operating technology, and in the volume of air they clean, all of which influence air cleaner effectiveness. Portable air purifiers are preferably used in indoor environment such as offices, schools, hospitals, and hotel rooms.

Increase in industrialization and rise in consumption of coal for power generation leads to rise in soot and degradation of the indoor air quality that consequently propels the portable air purifier market growth of the portable air purifier market in China. In addition, government and private research institutes are making substantial efforts to identify how air purifiers can be manufactured with advanced filter technologies and with higher efficiency to provide better indoor air quality for consumers. . Moreover, increase in awareness of ill effects of air pollution on humans is anticipated to escalate the portable air purifier market during the forecast period. E-commerce is becoming a popular medium for the purchase of portable air purifier among customers. This is attributed to easy accessibility and the benefits associated with online platform such as it offers information about the product functional attribute, time-saving feature, and the facility of home delivery to customers. Moreover, increase in penetration of various online portals in developed and developing countries and rise in number of offers & discounts attract large consumer base to purchase portable air purifiers through online channel. Thus, increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter new international markets for major brands are anticipated to fuel the growth of the portable air purifier market during the forecast period.

By type, the dust collectors segment accounted for the highest share, due their easy installation, high purifying competence, and low consumption of dense air. The fume & smoke collectors segment is expected to witness substantial growth with CAGR of 12.50% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in portable air purifier market demand for air purifiers in household coupled with rise in awareness of ill effect caused due to polluted air.

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the portable air purifier market. This is attributed to availability of a broad range of consumer goods under a single roof, ample parking space, and convenient operation timings. Moreover, the staff present in the stores provide demo of the portable air purifiers pertaining to their functions and operation. Thus, presence of store associates for helping customers to choose the right product and provide product knowledge boosts the growth of the segment. Thus, these factors together drive customers to prefer this distribution channel over others for the purchase of consumer goods, including portable air purifier market opportunity.

Depending on product type, the dust collectors segment was the highest contributor to the portable air purifier market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% from 2020 to 2027.

By technique, the High efficiency particulate air segment was the highest contributor to the market in terms of value in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.30 % from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online stores segment exhibits highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for 31.81% of the total portable air purifier market share in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.40%.

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific contributed for the highest market share in 2019.

The key players profiled in the portable air purifier industry report include Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Levoit, Coway, Phillips, Sharp Corporation, Dyson Technology Limited, Austin Air Systems Limited, and Blueair.

