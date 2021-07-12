Pawn Shop Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Pawn shop is a unique place for cash loans and selling or buying a wide range of items including jewelry, tools, electronics, guns, and other merchandises at a payment cost agreed upon by both the parties. These shops are a great option to retail old and unimportant products at a reasonable price rather than sell the products at a scrap shop. They are handled by knowledgeable staff for better value prediction and authentication of the product during resale.

Quick and convenient methods of loan provision for a short period of time mortgaging any type of collateral till the loan amount is paid off majorly drives the market. Availability of different products and wide range in the pawn shops is also among the major growth factor coupled by reasonable pricing of used goods. As it is easy and economical to set up a pawn shop, a lot of people opt for pawn business, which marks the growth of the market.

Ask for sample copy of this report >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2493

These shops are the one stop destination for antique and vintage products, which attracts collectors, thus fueling the growth of the market. However, changes in gold rates and the recovering economy limits the market growth.

The pawn shop market is segmented on the basis of services, end users, and geography. By services, it is classified into consumer lending (secured loans with personal property used as collateral), used goods retailing, and appraising items for purchase or pawn. Based on end users, it is categorized into generation X, generation Y, and baby boomers. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players in the pawn shop market include First Cash Financial Services Inc. (U.S.), EZCorp Inc. (U.S.), Cash America International Inc. (U.S.), Pawngo (U.S.), UltraPawn, LLC (U.S.), Gold & Silver Pawn Shop (U.S.), American Jewelry and Loan (U.S.), Dollar Financial Group Global Corporation (U.S.), Browns Pawnbrokers (UK), and New Bond Street Pawnbrokers (UK).

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2493?reqfor=covid

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the pawn shop market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

Pawn Shop Market Segmentation

By Services

Consumer Lending (Secured Loans With Personal Property Used as Collateral)

Used Goods Retailing

Appraising Items for Purchase or Pawn

By End Users

Generation X

Generation Y

Baby Boomers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2493

Key Market Players

First Cash Financial Services Inc. (U.S.)

EZCorp Inc. (U.S.)

Cash America International Inc. (U.S.)

Pawngo (U.S.)

UltraPawn, LLC (U.S.)

Gold & Silver Pawn Shop (U.S.)

American Jewelry and Loan (U.S.)

Dollar Financial Group Global Corporation (U.S.)

Browns Pawnbrokers (UK)

New Bond Street Pawnbrokers (UK)

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research