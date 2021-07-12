Mexican Insulated Panels Market by Foam Type, Skin Material, End-user Industry, Opportunity Analysis and Region-Forecast Report The major companies profiled in this report are Frigocel Mexicana, S.A. de C.V., Ternium, Metecno, Danica, Marcegaglia SpA, Unypanel SA de CV, Fanosa, etc.

Mexican Insulated Panels Market is projected to reach $5,207 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.71% from 2017 to 2022, According to a new report published by Allied Market Research. The polyurethane foam type accounted for more than 60% share of the Mexican market in 2016.

Insulated panels are prefabricated high-performance insulated structures used in the construction of walls, floors, ceilings, and roofs. The use of insulated panels in construction industry replaces the conventional stick frame construction. These panels are preferred over conventional building material as they provide high performance and green building qualities, which help in saving building time, money, and labor. Insulated panels are manufactured by sandwiching an insulated foam between two skin layers.

By foam type, the Mexican insulated panels market is divided into polyurethane foam, polystyrene, and others. Polystyrene registers the highest CAGR throughout the analysis period, owing to high moisture resistance, better fire retardant, chemically inert, lightweight, and high compressive strength.

By skin material, the Mexican insulated panels market is divided into steel-steel, steel-cardboard, steel-vinyl ester, cardboard-cardboard, and others. Steel-cardboard skin material accounted for the highest CAGR, due to the better insulation of the core material as compared to steel-steel skin and the use of steel-cardboard insulated panels in cold storage transportation trucks.

By end-user industry, the Mexican insulated panels market is divided into construction and cold storage. Cold storage is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the analysis period, owing to the rapid growth in supermarket, convenience stores, butchery, and processing area in various food industries and restaurants.

Polyurethane and polystyrene are some of the commonly used insulated foam materials in insulated panels. Cold storage is a major end use of insulated panels, as the demand for cold storage for frozen poultry & meat, ice-cream & dairy products, frozen fruits & vegetables, and chemical storage is increasing due to rapid industrialization in the Mexican region.

The factors that drive the Mexican insulated panels market for prefabricated covers include high-paced urbanization and globalization, and increase in demand for refrigerated vehicles and cold storage containers. However, vulnerability to pests and susceptibility to moisture are expected to hamper this growth in the near future. The eco-friendly nature of insulating panels is expected to provide a major opportunity for market expansion.

The major companies profiled in this Mexican insulated panels market are Frigocel Mexicana, S.A. de C.V., Ternium, Metecno, Danica, Marcegaglia SpA, Unypanel SA de CV, Fanosa, S.A. de C.V., Thermopanel, Isocindu S.A. de C.V., and Kingspan Group plc.

