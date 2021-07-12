Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Expected to Reach $181.97 Million by 2027—Allied Market Research

“The outbreak of COVID-19 across various countries in globe has drastically increased the demand for hand sanitizer dispenser industry. Moreover, companies are focused on developing natural ingredient-based hand sanitizers to expand the customer base, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market.”

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market by Type, Modality, End User, Price Point, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global hand sanitizer dispenser market size was valued at $74.62 million in 2020, and is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.60% from 2021 to 2027. Hand sanitizer dispenser is a hand cleansing unit installed in public and commercial places such as offices, railway stations, and washrooms. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has notably boosted the demand for hand sanitizer dispensing machines.

Surge in need for combating infectious bacteria has significantly boosted the demand for hand sanitizers. Being an alcohol-based product, hand sanitizer is preferable over constant requirement of washing hands. Apart from its extensive applicability in the healthcare sector, hand sanitizer is being used by individuals in their daily lives. Moreover, quick results of hand sanitizer to eradicate 99.99% of bacteria, fungi, and viruses after 30 seconds of its application has augmented its popularity, thereby contributing toward the growth of hand sanitizer dispenser market trends. With all hand sanitizers in the market having similar components and compositions, product innovation is hard to carry out.

The hand sanitizer dispenser market players, therefore, innovate and develop new packaging and product dispensing systems. From hand sanitizer disinfectant machines, unique holders, to various packs to ease carrying and dispensing, providers of hand sanitizers are innovating the way consumers can use bottles and packs. Various travel packs and silicon holders for to bags are being introduced by market players. Moreover, customized packs of hand sanitizers with customized design and logos are assisting market players to gain a competitive advantage over others with such product differentiation. In addition, introduction of automatic and manual sanitizer dispensers is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market expansion during the hand sanitizer dispenser market analysis period.

By type, the fixed hand sanitizer dispenser segment accounted for the highest hand sanitizer dispenser market share, due to regular hand sanitizing and cleaning practices among consumers. The demand for hand hygiene products has been exceeding the supply in both online as well as brick and mortar sale channels worldwide owing to the global outbreak of the corona virus in a short time span.

On the basis of end user, the B2B segment dominated the hand sanitizer dispenser market. This was attributed to rise in demand for hand sanitizer dispensers from various community centers and households. Owing to recent relaxation in lockdown by various countries across the globe, fitness centers and salons are reopening. Thus, the demand for hand sanitizer dispensers is expected to boost, as gym and salon owners are focusing on safeguarding their customers. In addition, government further promotes the usage of hand care products to increase awareness and prevent health issues. For instance, WHO and FDA have taken initiatives to increase awareness about hand hygiene and thus increasing hand sanitizer dispenser market opportunity. Thus, aforementioned factors are collectively expected to contribute toward market growth during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of product type, the fixed segment was the highest contributor to the hand sanitizer dispenser market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.30% from 2021 to 2027.

By modality, the automatic segment led the market in terms of value in 2020, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Deepening on the end user, the B2B segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 13.10% from 2021 to 2027.

Region wise, North America is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 12.10% from 2021 to 2027

In terms of value, North America contributed for the highest market share in 2020, owing to government awareness about hand sanitization to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The key players profiled in the hand sanitizer dispenser market report include American Specialties, Inc., BRIGHT PANCAR SDN. BHD., Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd., Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Simplehuman, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Umbra, GOJO Industries, Inc., The Clorox Company, and DIHOUR.

