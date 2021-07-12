Cable Wrapping Tapes Market with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2021-2030

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Cable Wrapping Tapes Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Due to COVID-19, schools & offices were asked to shut down or work with the 50% capacity which resulted into increase in trend of work from home pattern and online studies which has created a new demand for Wi-Fi connection. Due to dependence of work and studies on internet connections, consumption of wires has been increased which resulted into rise in demand for cable wrapping tapes for joining wires in between and prevent insulated wires. These cable wrapping tapes are also used by small garage mechanic for repairing of cars and motor vehicles as these cable wrapping tapes are strong and durable. Digitalisation is also one of the major factor that fosters the growth of the market.

Earlier electricity was used for some basic requirements, while now a days electricity has become a necessity in day to day life. Surge in emergence of electricity in urban & rural areas is responsible for increase in prominence of electricity wires. Cable wrapping tape helps fulfil the requirement of undisturbed supply of electricity and thus is used in prevention of defects, breakage, and combustion. This boosts the growth of the market.

Parker Electronics Private Limited., HellermannTyton Corporation, Jinyang Technology Co., Ltd., Scapa Group Plc, Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company., Four Pillars Infotech India Private Limited , Berry Global, Inc

COVID-19 Impact analysis-

Nation-wide lockdown was imposed by government which is resulted into disruption of supply chain and production cycle of cable wrapping tapes.

The lockdown also increased the trend of work from home and thus there is a rise in dependency of work on internet, which increases the usage of wires.

Due to pandemic, there was great disruption in supply chain of cable wrapping tapes, because of lockdown. Online platforms have played a vital role in restoration of supply chain. Many small scale traders have merged themselves on online platforms, which helps bridging up of gaps in supply chain.

Key segments covered

Product Type

• Fire-Retardant Electric Arc Proofing Tape

Price Point

• Premium

• Medium

• Economy

Application

• Automotive Industries

• Power Cable Industries

• Communication Industries

• Industrial Sectors

Distribution Channel

• B2B

• B2C

• E-commerce

