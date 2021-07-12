Bath Salt Market Size Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Leading Players, Outlook and Forecast To 2021-2030

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Bath Salt Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

With growing demand for bath salt among consumers, key players are focusing toward continuous R&D on bath salts products to compete with rival products and offer new and innovated products to its consumers. Key players are coming up with additional pleasant fragrance & new colors in new bath salts products, which will provide new experience to consumers in bath during bathing.

Bath salts consist of organic minerals & blended with pure organic oils, as nowadays people are more concerned regarding health and prefer to use organic products for wellness of their skins. Therefore, increase in awareness among people about benefits of organic products is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the bath salts market.

Many industries are using bath salt for manufacturing beauty care products as baths salts help in skin treatments such as removal of dry skin cells and regeneration of skin cells. It is also used for prevention of pores and calluses. Increase in significance of bath salt in beauty care products is one of the main factors that drives the growth of the market.

PT Invent India Pvt. Ltd, Khadi Natural Healthcare Company, Mesmara Botanics Private Limited., Nutroactive industries Private Limited., KDM Nutrition and Wellness LLP.,The Beauty Co., Sanfrancisco Salt Company

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

• COVID-19 has positive impact on the demand of bath salt. There is increase in demand of bath salt as people are going through high stress level & bath salts help reduce the stress level as well as it is also used in treatment of skin diseases such as treatment of toe fungus & helps eliminate food odors.

• Numerous industries were suffering from economic cries, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the bath salt market is one of them. Due to spread of coronavirus diseases country-wide lockdown was imposed by the government, which has adverse effect on supply of raw material & production cycle.

Key Segments Covered-

Products Type

Epsom salts

Fertilizer

Bath care

Home care

Price Point

Premium

Medium

Economy

End User

Infant

Adults

Distribution Channel

Pharmacy/Medical Stores.

E-commerce.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets.

Speciality Store.

Key Benefits of Report-

This study presents the analytical depiction of the bath salt industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the bath salt market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the bath salt market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed bath salt market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years