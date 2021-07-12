Bakery Products Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2030

Baking is referred to be the oldest form of cooking. Baking is the transformation of dough that is made of flour, milk, and other ingredients such as egg, sugar, fats, and other additives in food with unique taste and odor. The bakery products have an extensive portfolio, including bread, cookies, rolls, cakes, biscuits, cupcakes, tarts, pies, sweet rolls, doughnuts, coffeecakes, and refrigerated bakery products. A typical bread is an everyday staple and a source of vital nutrients, made domestically or commercially since prehistoric times. Cheese cakes and brownies are one of the most popular and widely produced bakery products. Biscuit is also a popular category of bakery products. Baking methods have undergone a massive transformation with the advent of technology, with modern methods taking over the traditional baking methods.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, Form, Specialty, and Region Companies Covered Flower Foods, Inc.,The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.,Toufayan Bakery, Inc.,Manna Organics LLC,Nature’s Bakery Cooperative,Alvarado Street Bakery,Grupo Bimbo,A.B. de C.V.,Finsbury Food Group Plc,Honeyrose Bakery Ltd., and United States Bakery.

Ask for sample copy of this report here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12042

COVID-19 Impact analysis

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the bakery products market. Many bakers had to close their businesses during the peak of the pandemic due to insufficient sales of the bakery products and a shortage of workers. Along with this, disruptions in logistic facilities due to the lockdown affected the supply chain, leading to the unavailability of products as per consumers’ needs, ultimately affecting the market growth. Moreover, the inaccessibility of raw materials hampered production in this market during the lockdown. The smaller bakers in the unorganized sector were most affected by all these constraints.

On the other hand, bakery products (especially bread) have been a staple diet for people all over the world for centuries. The convenience, accessibility, and nutrition profile associated with them are the major factors that have sustained these products in the modern market. Bakery products are included in people’s daily diet not only in the developed economies but also in underdeveloped or developing economies. All of these factors have contributed to the growth of this market even during the lockdown, and they are expected to boost the growth of this market.

Top Impacting Factors

Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Organic Bakery Products Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Organic Bakery Products Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Market Trends

Rise in demand for convenience food products

The increase in consumer preference for convenience food products indirectly encourages the demand for frozen bakery products as they require less time and effort. The processed food market is driven by the increase in the need for convenience due to the busy customer lifestyles. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for frozen bakery products. In addition, the high growth of the frozen food industry due to the fast-growing urban households of developing countries is projected to drive the demand for frozen bakery products. The rise in per capita income and the increase in the trend of snacking between meals are the key factors encouraging the demand for frozen bakery products. The development of retail channels in the form of supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores has encouraged the growth of the market.

Frozen bakery products do not involve scratch baking and thus require less labour. Therefore, various bakers now prefer keeping frozen baked and parbaked items in their in-store bakeries.

Surge in Demand for Free-from Food Products

Free-from food products (particularly gluten-free products) are not only consumed by people with celiac disease, but also by the general health-conscious population. The demand for gluten-free products arises out of the belief that gluten-free and sugar-free edibles help people overcome problems related to bloating, indigestion, obesity, and diabetes. Thus, bakery products, which claim to be fat-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, whole wheat, and salt-free are gaining popularity among the health-conscious consumer category.

Moreover, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, United Kingdom, the free-from food market is expected to record an average growth of 10% every year for the next three years, and the share of bakery products and cookies in the free-from food category is around 35%. This, in turn, is indicating a lucrative market opportunity for free-from bakery products.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Bakery Products market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12042?reqfor=covid

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Biscuits Cream Biscuits Glucose Biscuits Marie Biscuits Non-salt Cracker Biscuits Salt Cracker Biscuits Milk Biscuits Others

Bread & Rolls Buns Donuts Scones Loaves Baguettes Rolls Burger Buns Sandwich Slices Ciabatta Frozen Bread Others

Cakes & Pastries

Cupcakes Dessert Cakes Sponge Cakes Pastries Pies & tarts Croissants Sponge cakes Muffins

Rusks Artisanal In-Store Packaged

Cookies Bar Cookies Molded Cookies Rolled Cookies Drop Cookies Others

Tortillas

Bagels

Pretzel

Pizza Crusts

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Artisanal Bakeries

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online

Others

Form

Fresh

Frozen

Others

Specialty

Fortified

Gluten free

Organic

Low-Calorie

Sugar free

Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the bakery products industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the bakery products market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the bakery products market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed bakery products market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the Report

Who are the leading market players active in the bakery products market?

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

What is “bakery products” market prediction in the future?

Which will be the niches at which players profiling with recent advancements should set a presence?

What are the current trends and predicted trends?

If You Have Any Query, Ask Our Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12042

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research