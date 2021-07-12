Automotive Smart Helmet Market 2018-2025 to Bring Projecting Growth with Top Key Players – Bell Helmets, DAQRI, Forcite Helmet Systems

Automotive Smart Helmet Market Overview:

A smart helmet used in automotive is specifically built for the safety of the rider. Smart helmet helps to curb riding without helmet by ensuring that the rider mandatorily wears the helmet while riding. The technologies embedded into smart helmet are different than the conventional helmets. These are implemented using GSM and GPS technology.

The advanced technology of calling ambulance directly through the microcontroller board is attracting the use of smart helmet across the globe. Furthermore, for such operation vibration sensors are placed in different places of the helmet that are connected to the microcontroller board. When rider crashes or the helmet hit the ground, these sensors give signal to the microcontroller board, then controller extract GPS data using the GPS module, which is interfaced to it and automatically sends a message to an ambulance or family members.

The latest innovation in smart helmet is that the rider cannot start the bike without wearing it. This helmet uses normal cable replacement for wirelessly switching on a bike, so that the bike would not start without both the key and the helmet. In addition, the alcohol sensor attached to smart helmet measures the content of alcohol through the rider’s breath and automatically switches off the bike if he is drunk.

Get sample report with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5207

Many companies such as Babaali, Jarvish, Nand Logic, and others started offering the latest technology based smart helmets that consist of integrated Bluetooth, GPS, communication, head-up display and noise-canceling technology, along with air pollution alert features. The first four technologies are now being offered in the Skully helmet, while the upcoming Sena will feature noise-canceling technology. However, helmets seem to be capable of much more, according to iHelmet inventor Ganindu Nanayakkara, a young Sri Lankan engineer. According to him a number of features can be added in the helmet and these can be controlled by a smartphone app. Some of these include LED light that can flash likely to make the rider more visible at night and rear distance sensors to indicate tailgaters. Moreover, the G sensor that detects a crash and alerts friends with GPS co-ordinates of the incident is also added in the helmet. In addition, an adjustable speed alert and automatic recording/tracking the location of parked vehicle on GPS map is also enabled. It also has a smoke detector to alert the user of high levels of air pollution.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5207

The automotive smart helmet is a type of protective headgear used by the rider. This can be implemented by using advanced feature used as a hands-free device, solar power, and fall detection. It can provide function of receiving call while driving.

The increase in safety & security concerns along with the technological advancements in smart devices is strengthening the demand for smart helmets across the globe. Further, the global increase in the number of accidents and growing sales of bicycle production and bicycle activities create a demand for the adoption of helmets for many applications. High cost associated with the product and lack of awareness regarding smart helmets in developing countries hamper the growth of the automotive smart helmet market. Furthermore, the development of fully-integrated helmets with HUD and innovation in smart wearables create a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the automotive smart helmet market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at –

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5207

The automotive smart helmet market is segmented based on type, application, and technology. Based on type segment, the automotive smart helmet market is bifurcated into full helmet and half helmet. Based on the application segment, it is segregated into motorcycling, cycling, and snow/skate. Based on technology, it is classified into an integrated video camera, Bluetooth intercom technology, turn signal indicators & brake function, and music technology. In addition, the automotive smart helmet market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

Key players operating in the global automotive smart helmet market include Babaali, Bell Helmets, DAQRI, Forcite Helmet Systems, JARVISH, Livall Tech Co.,Ltd., LUMOS HELMET, Nand Logic, Nexsys, and Sena Technologies

Key Benefits of Smart Helmet Market:

The report includes an in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2018 and 2025.

Porters five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com