Pope Francis appears for the first time after an operation and prays from the porch of the hospital – 11/07/2021 – Worldwide

Pope Francis, 84, has appeared in public for the first time since undergoing bowel surgery. He spoke to the faithful on Sunday (11) from a balcony on the tenth floor of the hospital where he is hospitalized in Rome, saying he was “happy” to be able to honor his Sunday commitment.

“Dear brothers and sisters, good morning! I am happy to be able to hold the Angelus Sunday meeting, also here at the Gemelli Polyclinic.”

The pontiff remained on the veranda for about ten minutes and was cheered by around 200 people, many in white coats.

It was the first time that Francisco did not realize the Angelus from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

In an improvised part of his speech, Francisco recalled that good health care must be accessible to all.

“In these days of convalescence in hospital, I saw the importance of good care, accessible to all, like what exists in Italy and in other countries,” he said.

By asking the faithful to pray for all the sick, he wished “that no one would be left alone; that each receive the anointing of listening, proximity and care ”.

The pontiff also prayed for Haiti, hoping that “the spiral of violence” in the country would end after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last Wednesday (7).

The Vatican has yet to say when the Pope will return to his Santa Marta residence in the Vatican. No health bulletin was published this Sunday.

According to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, the surgery Francisco underwent last Sunday (4) – a left hemicolectomy, an operation in which part of the colon is removed – lasted three hours and was performed by ten hospital professionals. Gemelli in Rome. On Monday (5), the pontiff was expected to be hospitalized for seven days.