Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Expected to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market By Material Type, Filter Module and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018-2025,” the global reverse osmosis membrane market size was valued at $6.9 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $13.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The spiral-wound reverse osmosis membrane segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total reverse osmosis membrane market in 2017. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total reverse osmosis membrane market share in 2018. The reverse osmosis membrane is a semipermeable separating laminate used in purification of water from contaminants and excess of dissolve salts.

Reverse osmosis removes many types of dissolved and suspended species from water, including bacteria, and is used in both industrial processes and the production of potable water. The result is that the solute is retained on the pressurized side of the membrane, and the pure solvent is allowed to pass to the other side. The reverse osmosis system does not require heat for the process to be performed, hence aids in conservation of energy.

Factors that drive the reverse osmosis membrane market growth are rise in demand for potable water and increase in population across the globe. Moreover, high-growth application areas such as seawater desalination systems and RO purification systems along with stringent regulations, owing to increased concerns over safe drinking water, is expected to drive the market.

Also, rapid industrialization and continuous rise in infrastructure have contributed immensely toward water pollution, which is anticipated to drive the need for water purification and thus, indirectly creates an opportunity for the market players. However, factors, such as high cost of membrane, are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, development of hybrid & advanced membrane technology with low energy consumption rate is anticipated to witness high adoption among consumers.

The report segments the global reverse osmosis membrane market by material type, filter module, application, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is bifurcated into cellulose-based and thin film composite. According to the filter module, the market is classified into the plate & frame, tubular-shaped, spiral-wound, and hollow-fiber. On the basis of application, the market is divided into desalination system, RO purification system and medical devices & diagnostics. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

According to the reverse osmosis membrane market the thin film composite membrane segment was the highest contributor to the reverse osmosis membrane market. The cellulose-based membrane segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the reverse osmosis membrane market forecast period reaching $3.8 billion by 2025.

According to the reverse osmosis membrane market analysis, based on filter module, the spiral-wound segment accounted for a maximum share in the global market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the hollow-fiber segment is expected to experience rapid growth with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025. The growth can be attributed to the advantages such as high packing density and the highly flexible strands of this filter module

North America accounted for approximately one-third of the total share of the reverse osmosis membrane market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in population and lack of potable water in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be a prominent market with major growth expected in China, India, and other developing countries.

Key Findings of the Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market :

Based on material type, the thin film composite membrane segment in the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on region, North America is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Based on filter module, the spiral-wound membrane segment accounted for more than half of the total reverse osmosis membrane industry in 2018.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to occupy a sizeable share in the global reverse osmosis membrane market. It is expected to reach $4.5 billion in 2025.

Based on application, the RO purification system segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The key players profiled in the report include Toray Industries, Inc., LG Chem., Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Company), Toyobo Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Koch Membrane System, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Membranium (JSC RM Nanotech), and Axeon Water Technologies.

