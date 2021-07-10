Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Refrigeration is the process of removing excess heat from a source or a material to the surrounding environment to maintain the temperature lower than its surrounding. Commercial refrigeration equipment are used for preserving food such as vegetables, fruits, meat, and other similar products by maintaining a temperature of 30C to -40C and increasing the shelf life of the product. Relatively larger share of the market for refrigerators is expected to be accounted in the near future due to replacement of existing equipment through energy efficient and sustainable technology equipment. In addition, some refrigeration equipment are specially designed to rapidly reduce the temperature of hot food from around 90C to as low as 30C, in a short time period to eliminate the threat of bacterial proliferation.

The demand for frozen & chilled products among the consumers have increased due to change in lifestyle and rapid urbanization. In addition, rapid growth in the organized retail sector, such as increase in number of hypermarkets and supermarkets, further boosts the overall sales of commercial refrigerators; thereby leading to the growth of the market. However, high installation cost associated with commercial refrigerators and decline in the replacement rates for commercial refrigeration equipment hamper the market growth. Conversely, advancements in technology and rise in the number of quick service restaurants are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth.

The global market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into blast chiller, refrigeration, freezers, ice making, work top & under-counter refrigerators, and prep tables. Based on end user, it is categorized into food processing industry and food service industry (full service restaurant & hotels, quick service restaurants, and catering services). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include, Hussmann, Imbera Foodservice, AHT Cooling System GmbH, Daikin, Master-Bilt, Middleby, Nor-Lake, Voltas, Welbilt, Panasonic, Tecumseh, and Williams Refrigeration.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future dynamics of the global commercial refrigeration equipment market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is provided based on the market estimations of key market segments.

The report provides quantitative analysis of the industry along with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence of the industry assists to understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Key Segments:

By Type

Blast Chiller

Refrigeration

Freezers

Ice Making

Work Top & Under-counter Refrigerators

Prep Tables

By End User

Food Processing Industry

Food Service Industry

Full Service Restaurant & Hotels

Quick Service Restaurants

Catering Services

By Geography

North AmericaU.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-PacificChina

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

EuropeUK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

LAMEALatin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Hussman

Imbera Foodservice

Master-Bilt

Middle by

Nor-Lake

Panasonic

Tecumseh

Williams Refrigeration

AHT Cooling System GmbH

Daikin.

Voltas

Welbilt

