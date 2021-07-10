Baby Car Seat Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028 The baby car seat market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and geography

Baby car seats, often referred to as child safety seats, are restraining car seats designed specifically to protect children from injury or death during collisions or accidents. Commonly, these seats are purchased and installed by consumers and are not pre-installed in the car.

The baby car seat market is driven by increase in traffic causing rise in car accidents, which in turn increases parent’s concern about their childs safety. In addition, convenience benefits offered by these seats, such as its ability to carry the baby to any place and stringent government laws related to the compulsory use of these seats fuel the growth. However, lack of awareness among consumers and large number of local players leading to unorganization impede the market growth.

The baby car seat market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and geography. The product segment includes infant car seat, combination car seat, booster car seat, and convertible car seat. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into specialty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, baby boutique stores, and online retail.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The key players operating in the baby car seat market are Artsana S.p.a (Italy), Britax (UK), Diono Inc. (U.S.), Graco Childrens Products Inc. (U.S.), RECARO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kiwi Baby Howick (New Zealand), Newell Brands (U.S.), Dorel Juvenile Group, Inc. (U.S.), Brevi s.r.l. (Italy), and Combi (Hong Kong).

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global baby car seat market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Baby Car Seat Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Infant Car Seat

Combination Car Seat

Booster Car Seat

Convertible Car Seat

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Baby Boutique Stores

Online Retail

By Geography

North AmericaU.S.

Canada

Mexico

EuropeUK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-PacificChina

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEALatin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Artsana S.p.a (Italy)

Britax (UK)

Diono Inc. (U.S.)

Graco Childrens Products Inc. (U.S.)

RECARO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Kiwi Baby Howick (New Zealand)

Newell Brands (U.S.)

Dorel Juvenile Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Brevi s.r.l. (Italy)

Combi (Hong Kong)

