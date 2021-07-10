Baby Car Seat Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025 Sandalwood Oil Market by Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Departmental Stores) and End Use (Personal Care Products and Cosmetics, Aromatherapy, Pharmaceuticals and Household): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Sandalwood oil, also known as santal oil, is an essential oil obtained by processing chips and billets of sandalwood trees through steam distillation. It is mainly used in the cosmetic and personal care industry to produce commodities such as soaps, shampoos, and lotions. Sandalwood oil has been traditionally used as an antiseptic and astringent to treat headache, stomachache, and urinary disorders. Nowadays, it is most commonly used in aromatherapy to improve psychological well-being.

A rise in the number of working populations in the developing economies has led to increased stress levels, which inclines consumers toward spas for relaxation. This ultimately has a positive impact on the sandalwood oil market since it is a widely used essential oil for aromatherapy. Increase in demand for natural perfume over synthetic perfume is a major driver for the sandalwood oil market.

With rise in disposable income of the population, there is an escalation in the demand for personal care products such as aromatic soaps, shampoos, and lotions, which drives the growth of the market. However, high price of sandalwood oil is expected to hinder the growth of the sandalwood oil market.

The shift of consumers preference from chemical based products to natural products in several segments such as personal care and cosmetics, can be regarded as an opportunity by the sandalwood oil manufacturers for the expansion of this market.

The sandalwood oil market is segmented based on distribution channel, end use, and region. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into online retail, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and departmental stores. Based on end use, it is categorized into personal care products & cosmetics, aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals, and household. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players in the sandalwood oil market include Khadi Natural, PerfumersWorld, Eden Botanicals, Aroma Magic, Ancient Healer, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Santanol, Vedic Vaani, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited, and CLIARA ESSENTIAL OILS.

Key Benefits for Sandalwood Oil Market:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the sandalwood oil market.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key Sandalwood Oil Market Segments:

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

By End Use

Personal Care Products & Cosmetics

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceuticals

Household

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Turkey Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Major Players In Sandalwood Oil Market Include

Khadi Natural

PerfumersWorld

Eden Botanicals

Aroma Magic

Ancient Healer

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Santanol

Vedic Vaani

Kanta Enterprises Private Limited

CLIARA ESSENTIAL OILS

