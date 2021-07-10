Asia Pacific Footwear Market is Expected to Reach $152.9 Billion, by 2020

Asia Pacific Footwear Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $152.9 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2015-2020.China is the leading regional footwear market, followed by India.

Different materials such as fur, rubber, leather, and textile fabrics are used in manufacturing of footwear. Based on these, the material market has been categorized into leather and non-leather. Leather segment constitutes over 60% of the market, with China constituting the largest percentage share in the leather footwear market in the region.

Ask for sample copy of this report >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1145

Based on the end -users, the market is segmented into men, women and children. Women by far are the largest consumers of footwear in the region. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Market players in this industry are expanding their distribution channels through online platforms and retail stores. Currently, retail store is a popular sales channel, however online segment is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Asia Pacific Footwear Market:

China led the market by generating highest revenue in 2014, and would lead the market during 2015-2020

By type, non-athletic segment was the leading segment in the Asia Pacific footwear market in 2014, and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period

By end user, children segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2015 – 2020

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1145?reqfor=covid

Expansion and product launch are the two key strategies adopted by the leading market players in order to expand their geographical presence and strengthen their product portfolio. The companies are launching new and innovative products in men’s category to attract the consumers from this segment. The key players profiled in this report are PUMA SE, Nike Inc., Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Belle International Holding Limited, Adidas AG, ASICS, GEOX S.p.A, VF Corporation, Bata Brands and Woodland Worldwide.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research