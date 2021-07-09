Silk Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2021-2028, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Silk Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Silk is a natural protein fiber mainly composed of fibroin and is produced by certain insect larvae to form cocoons. The method of production of silk by cultivating the silkworms is known as sericulture. Silk is mainly produced by the larvae of insects undergoing complete metamorphosis, but some insects such as web spinners and raspy crickets produce silk throughout their lives. The shimmering appearance of silk is due to the triangular prism-like structure of the silk fiber, which allows silk cloth to refract incoming light at different angles, thus producing different colors. Apart from textile industry, silk also finds application in medical and cosmetics.

The silk market requires less investment as it does not need complicated machines and equipment for its production. It is more labor intensive as compared to the investment intensive industries. These factors fuel the growth of the market. High demand from textile, cosmetic, and medical industry make way for development opportunities in the silk market. However, the high cost of the raw silk majorly restrains the silk market.

The silk market is segmented on the basis of silk type, application, and geography. By silk type, it is classified into mulberry, tussar, and eri silk. By application, it is categorized into textile, cosmetics, and medical. By geography, the silk market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players in the silk market include Anhui Silk Co. Ltd. (China), Wujiang First Textile Co., Ltd. (China), Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd. (China), Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe (Group) Corp. (China), ShengKun Silk Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Sutong Cocoon & Silk Co. (China), Wensli Group Co. Ltd. (China), China Silk Corporation (China), Wujiang Wanshiyi Silk Co. Ltd. (China), and Jinchengjiang Xinxing Cocoon Silk Co., Ltd. (China).

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Silk market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Silk market.

