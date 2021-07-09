Portable Speaker Market with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Technology, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Portable Speaker Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The increase in demand for infotainment devices, requirement for mobility in devices, increase in global population, technology enhancement, and shift in change of consumer’s preference surge the demand for portable speakers. People are more attracted toward new technology which boosts the usage of these technologies worldwide.

Portable devices and new technologies in the market are gaining popularity among the consumers. Consumers are highly satisfied with the speaker’s experience. There has been increase in demand for these speakers from the residential sector.

The key market players profiled in the report include Beat Electronics, Bose, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Altec Lansing, Avnera, Braven, Creative Technology, Denon, Jawbone, JBL, JVC KENWOOD, LG Electronics, and Logitech International.

Geographically Analysis – North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a decline in the growth of the global industries creating a mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers. There are shutdowns of production units and markets globally which has stopped the production, sale, and marketing of the product. This has also offered an opportunity for the companies to look after their supply chain relationship and business models for the future.

Key Segments Covered:

Type

Wired

Wireless

Application