Microencapsulated Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific will witness a substantial growth by 2026

Microencapsulated Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific Report by Ingredients and Application, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated ingredients market was valued at $120.59 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $193.36 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Microencapsulation technology enables compounds to encapsulate inside a microsphere/microcapsule. Microencapsulation is done through a chemical method known as interfacial cross-linking. In interfacial cross-linking process, the small bifunctional monomer comprising active hydrogen atoms are replaced by a bio sourced polymer, such as protein. The acid chloride reacts with the various functional groups of the protein during the reaction, leading to the formation of a membrane. The method is developed to restrain the use of toxic diamines for skin care applications.

Click Here to Access the Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5644

Several different active ingredients such as pigments, vitamins, UV filters, skin lightening components, active ingredients, and essential oils are successfully encapsulated inside microcapsules developed from polymeric and non-polymeric materials including polyethylene glycols, cellulose, polylactides, and others. Microencapsulation in skin care products preserves the ingredients properties and enables the ingredients to release into the skin.

The Microencapsulated Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific is segmented into ingredients, application, and country. Based on ingredients, the market is categorized into pigments, vitamins, UV filters, skin lightening components, active ingredients, essential oils, and antiaging components. The vitamins segment is further segmented into Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin F, and Vitamin A (Retinol). The UV filters segment is further divided into organic materials, and inorganic materials.

Based on application, the Microencapsulated Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific is divided into color skin care, sunscreen lotions (UV protection), whitening and lightening creams, anti-wrinkle and antiaging creams and other skin care products. Based on country, the Asia-Pacific microencapsulated ingredients market is segmented into China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Philippines.

In Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated ingredients market size, the Vitamin A (Retinol) market was $8.289 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $13.989 million by 2026, growing with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The key players involved in the Microencapsulated Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific includes Air Liquide, Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, Biogenics Inc, Chongqing Pellets Techniques, Croda, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kobo Products, Inc., Korea Particle Technology, Lonza Group Limited, Salvona LLC, Sumitomo- Presperse Corporation, and Nouryon. Some of the local manufacturers includes Adinop Co., Ltd., Bega cheese limited, DURAE Corporation, Reed Pacific Specialty Chemicals, and Seiwa Kasei Co, Ltd.

To stay competitive, these market players are adopting different strategies such as product launch, partnership, merger, and acquisition. In an instance, SEPPIC, subsidiary of Air Liquide acquired Serdex, which offers botanical active ingredients for skincare. With this acquisition, SEPPIC enhanced its product portfolio related to the Asia-Pacific microencapsulated ingredients market. Lonza launched its new bioactive functional ingredient ScreenLight Block at In-skin care Latin America in August 2018. With this launch, Lonza aims to enhance its product portfolio.

Request Inquiry for Purchase @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5644

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.