Global C4ISR Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028

C4ISR stands for command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and it consists of a vast range of systems. Some of the systems include land-based radars or binoculars for observation, along with various other means like communication satellites. Military, commercial, and government organizations totally depend upon C4ISR, as it has the experience of resolving the most complex issues in this area, maximizing the operational and business effectiveness of customers. Governments across the globe are heavily investing in different military and defense activities due to the rise in terror activities. It is mainly about increasing situation awareness, giving decision-makers the information, they need, as early as possible, with right equipment and materials. The system processes information through various sensors, computers, and communication systems, which collect intelligence across land air, sea, and space and this information is then processed, analyzed, and delivered to those who need it. Strong adoption by various government institutes is expected to drive C4ISR market growth in the coming years.

Increase in the terror activities and government funding across the globe in R&D are the major factors that drive the growth of the C4ISR market. Also, increase in use of geospatial intelligence and adoption of C4ISR by border protection agencies, fuels the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for next generation IP systems and increase in the development of secured network to combat cyberattacks are anticipated to provide major opportunities for the market. However, limited defense budget and systems in some countries act as a restrain for the market growth.

The C4ISR market is segmented into component, application, platform, end user, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By application, it is bifurcated into command & control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance, and electronic warfare. As per platform, C4ISR market is segmented into land, naval, airborne, and space. In terms of end user, it is segmented into defense and commercial. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled for the C4ISR market analysis include Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SAAB AB, L3 Technologies Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Harris Corporation, CACI International Inc., and lbit Systems Ltd. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global data C4ISR market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the C4ISR market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

