Global Application Lifecycle Management Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028

Application lifecycle management is the supervision of a software application from its initial planning to withdrawal. In general, it accommodates the development, specification allocation, testing, and design of an application software. The major elements of application lifecycle management are requirement management, project design, integration, and application release management. As the software development lifecycle applies only to the development process, ALM software enables software development teams to manage their project status from requirements to deliver releases and help organizations fulfil their business goals. ALM has different benefits such as compliance, faster release, and quality product. ALM is mainly beneficial for organizations that need to provide faster delivery of solutions and need to provide nonstop release of builds during the entire lifecycle of a software solution. ALM software solutions are mainly adopted by various industries such as automotive, BFSI, and healthcare which helps to rise the growth of application lifecycle management market.

Increase in the level of industry globalizations, engineering productivity, and need for greater application efficiency in industries are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in the need for improving decision making during application development and shift of development models to agile from waterfall, fuels the growth of the market. However, lack of visibility in requirement management and lack of traceability between requirements through Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) phase hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, emergence of open source ALM tools are anticipated to create major application lifecycle management market opportunities.

The application lifecycle management market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, platform, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of platform, application lifecycle management market is divided into web-based applications and mobile-based applications. As per industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defence, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in application lifecycle management market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., VersionOne Inc., Electric Cloud Inc., Changepoint Corporation, Atlassian Corporation, Micro Focus, and Rocket Software, Inc. Current and future application lifecycle management trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global application lifecycle management market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the application lifecycle management market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

