Cognitive Security Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028

Cognitive security is the AI application patterned on human thought processes to detect threats to protect physical and digital systems. It involves self-learning security systems, which uses data mining, pattern recognition, and natural language processing to simulate the human brain. These automated security systems are designed to solve problems without humans. It is helpful in preventing cyberattacks that manipulate human perception. Such attacks are referred to as cognitive hacking, which are designed to affect people’s behavior in a way that attacker’s purpose is served. It includes non-technical approaches for making individuals less vulnerable to manipulation. These solutions are designed to detect misleading data and disinformation and prevent its dissemination.

Access Full Report Summary:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5984

Increase in adoption of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), connected devices, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are the major factors that drive the growth of the cognitive security market. Also, increase in the number of cyberattacks and security breaches and the increase in the implementation, adoption, and penetration of artificial intelligence fuels the growth of the market. However, complexity associated with the implementation of cognitive security and lack of awareness and skilled labor to implement the solution hampers the cognitive security market growth. Furthermore, increase in the penetration of cloud technology in cognitive security and rise in adoption of social media platforms by different SME’s are anticipated to provide strong opportunities for the market.

Download a Sample copy of Report:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5984

The cognitive security market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the it is bifurcated into solution and services. By deployment mode, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises. By application, cognitive security market is classified into threat intelligence, anomaly detection and risk mitigation, automated compliance management, and others. As per industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, retail & agriculture, IT and telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled for the cognitive security market analysis include IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Symantec Corporation, DXC Technology Company, CA Technologies Inc., Google (Alphabet Inc.), Amazon Web Services Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Acalvio Technologies Inc., and Securonix, Inc. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

For Purchase Inquiry:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5984

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cognitive security market trends along with the current & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the cognitive security market size from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Get More Information on this Report Customization :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5984