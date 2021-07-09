Cloud Service Brokerage Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028

Cloud service brokerage is a business model that acts as an intermediate between cloud providers and cloud consumers and assist companies in choosing services and offerings that best suit the customer needs. It also assists customers in deployment and integration of apps across multiple clouds or provide a choice and possible cost saving function, which includes multiple competing service from a catalogue. It simply helps the owner and customer to save their time by searching services from different vendors and providing customers with information about how to use cloud computing to support business goals. It has created new and agile model for IT procurement by providing offerings that are scalable and on-demand in nature. It consists of value-added services like migration, VM portability, API management, normalization from cloud brokerage platforms, and allows end users freedom to move between platforms and keep options available with a variety of cloud vendors. These factors are expected to boost the cloud service brokerage market size.

Increase in the adoption of various cloud services such as hybrid IT and multi-cloud management to increase the ease of accessibility of data from anywhere around the world drive the market growth. Also, increasing adoption of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) across various enterprises to develop and test applications fuels the growth of cloud service brokerage market. In addition, increase in investments for the betterment and deployment of advanced telecom network infrastructure and penetration of internet across the globe are anticipated to provide major opportunities for the market expansion. However, complexities involved to manage multiple cloud platforms, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of cloud platform among SME’s, and rising security concerns hamper the growth of the market.

The cloud service brokerage market is segmented into service, platform, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into integration, sourcing & procurement, vendor management, and governance & control. In terms of platform, the market is classified into internal cloud storage and external cloud storage. By deployment mode, the market is divided into public, private, and hybrid. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large size organization and small & medium organization. As per industry vertical, cloud service brokerage market is categorized into BFSI, retail & agriculture, IT & telecom, education, healthcare and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled for cloud service brokerage market analysis are Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Capgemini SE, Wipro Limited, Atos SE, NTT DATA Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, DXC Technology Company, and Jamcracker Inc. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

