Audit Management Software Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028

Audit management software is a system or solution that automates audit related tasks to simplify the process and integrates document control system to ensure necessary documentation is found and accessed easily. It is a system which helps enterprises reduce time and effort needed to pass an audit. An audit management software helps business processes to monitor their regulatory compliances status. It is designed in a such a manner that it supports all types of audits, such as operational audit, quality audit, external audit, IT audit, and supplier audit. The software is also useful in supporting the lifecycle of the audit, which is followed by audit planning, scheduling, development of standard protocols, report development, review, recommendations, and implementation of audit recommendations. Moreover, adoption of the software by different SME’s (Small & Medium Enterprises) is expected to provide major audit management software market opportunity.

Integration of emerging technologies with audit management software, such as AI, helps generate high-quality reports and features like maintaining accuracy during auditing. Also, increase in complexities of auditing and report generation for large enterprises fuels the audit management software market growth. In addition, increase in the adoption of audit management software by various SMEs and integration of software with cloud-based technology are anticipated to create major opportunities for the market in the coming years. However, use of spreadsheet-based system for multiple types of auditing, complex business, and data security concerns hamper the growth of the audit management software market.

The market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By deployment mode it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, audit management software market is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the audit management software market analysis are IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Protiviti Inc., ACL Services Ltd., Ideagen PLC, Lockpath Inc., Wolters Kluwer Financial Services Inc., Workiva Inc., MasterControl Inc., and Xactium Limited. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global audit management software market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Current and future smart space industry trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative audit management software market share analysis from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

