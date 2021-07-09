Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. It is an area of computer science that emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work and react like humans. Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging everywhere nowadays and social media is one such domain, which is being rapidly disrupted by Artificial Intelligence (AI) development. There are different ways in which AI is transforming the social media market such as slack bots, facial recognition, text mining, and marketing automation. AI is introduced in various social media platforms, for instance, in Facebook, it has various features like deep learning, deep text, and face recognition. It has also been introduced in twitter and Instagram, both with unique features. The key factor that leads to the growth of artificial intelligence in social media market is the growth in demand for data integrations and visual analytics.

Access Full Report Summary:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-social-media-market

Growing demand for smart homes and smart cities in developing nations and utilization of AI enabled smartphones as well as increase in the adoption of AI technology for various applications in the social media sector are the major factors that drive the market growth. In addition, increase in investment by e-commerce companies leveraging AI technology for personalized product recommendations on social media user’s profiles fuels the growth of the market. However, lack of AI experts and slow digitization rate are the major factors that restrict the artificial intelligence in social media market growth. In addition, increase in the adoption of AI by social media companies to improve customer services is anticipated to provide major opportunities for the market growth.

Download a Sample copy of Report:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5971

The artificial intelligence in social media market is segmented into component, technology, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Deployment mode is classified as on-premise and cloud. By technology, the market is bifurcated into machine learning & deep learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP). By application the market is categorized into customer experience management, sales & marketing, image recognition, predictive risk assessment, and other. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the artificial intelligence in social media market analysis are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., Adobe System Incorporated., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Amazon Web Services Inc., Clarabridge Inc., HootSuite Media Inc., Meltwater News US Inc., and Crimson Hexagon Inc. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

For Purchase Inquiry:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5971

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global artificial intelligence in social media market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Current and future artificial intelligence in social media market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of artificial intelligence in social media market share from 2019 to 2026 share is provided to determine the market potential.

Get More Information on this Report Customization :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5971