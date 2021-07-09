Application Hosting Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028

Application hosting is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution which is powered from remote cloud infrastructure and is accessible globally through Internet. Also, hosted applications allow end-users to execute and operate a software application entirely from the cloud on a recurring subscription. In simple terms, application hosting is a service that provides computing platforms that enable delivery of software via the internet and can provide an operational platform for any type of software application. Moreover, application hosting helps businesses located in diverse geographies to leverage applications that are hosted online. This service provides benefits such as lower costs due to pay-as-you-go module, seamless and effortless upgrades in functionality, and ease to integrate hosted applications with existing data and systems. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of the application hosting software, which, in turn, supports the global application hosting market growth.

Surge in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) as well as software-centric approach among IT businesses to gain competitive advantage that leads to rise in adoption of application hosting services across the globe. Diverse agnostic acceptance for technological enhancement in business processes is facilitating the application of hosting services and solutions at a high rate. This factor is expected to anticipate high revenue growth of the global application hosting market owing to its benefits such as instant deployment, easy maintenance, reduced administration, and others. Plethora of hosting solutions with an array of broad-spectrum solutions and services is also a major factor that propels the growth of the global market. However, slow IT development in developing regions is posing an infrastructural challenge for implementation of the hosting technology in these regions. Whereas, vendor lock-in for cloud hosting situations further reduce the flexibility desired by organizations, which is expected to hamper growth of the global application hosting market.

The market is segmented on the basis of service type, hosting type, deployment, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on service type, application hosting market is bifurcated into backup & recovery, application security, application monitoring, infrastructure services, database administration, and application programming interface management. On the basis of hosting type, it is classified into cloud hosting, managed hosting, colocation hosting, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS). In terms of deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). By application, application hosting market is classified into web-based applications and mobile-based applications. By industry vertical, it is categorized into travel & tourism, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunications, healthcare & life sciences, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.This report provides the profiles of the key players in application hosting market, which include Google LLC, Navisite LLC, Liquid Web, Inc., Rackspace, Inc., DXC Technology, IBM Corporation, Apprenda (Atos SE), Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and Sungard Availability Services. Current and future application hosting trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global application hosting market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global application hosting market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global application hosting industry.

The quantitative analysis of the application hosting market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

