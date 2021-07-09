Ambient Intelligence Market – Opportunities and Forecast,2021-2028

In computing, Ambient Intelligence (AmI) refers to electronic environments that are sensitive and responsive to the presence of people. It refers to an exciting new paradigm of information technology, in which people are empowered through a digital environment that is aware of their presence and context is sensitive, adaptive, and responsive to their needs, habits and gesture. AmI is based on three key technologies, ubiquitous computing, ubiquitous communication, and intelligent user interfaces. Embeddedness, transparency, context awareness, and machine learning are some of the key factors for the growth of the ambient intelligence market size. Ambient intelligence has various applications in smart homes, which became the main reason for the growth of the market. AmI technology not only helps recover human machine interaction but also aids attaining better efficiency and performance. For instance, AmI let systems detect the absence of user, conserving power while not in use.

Increase in population around the globe has led to the increase of smart cities and smart space for energy efficiencies and cost effectiveness, which, in turn, leads to the increase in the growth of ambient intelligence market. In addition, increase in the investment of ambient intelligence by developing nations and increase in adoption of nano technologies, smart technologies, and autonomous cars fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of privacy, security and encryption technology in ambient intelligence hampers the growth of the market. In addition, increase in the demand for ambient information in healthcare, especially in ambient medical information system, is anticipated to create major opportunities for the ambient intelligence market growth.

The ambient intelligence market is segmented into component, technology, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on technology the market, segmentation is done into Bluetooth low energy, RFID, software agents, nanotechnology, biometrics, affective computing, and others. As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defence, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in ambient intelligence market are Assisted Living Technologies Inc., ABB Group, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Tunstall Healthcare Ltd., Schneider Electric S.E., Vitaphone GmbH, Siemens AG, Medic4all Group, and Televic N.V. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration and joint ventures to heighten their status in the industry.

