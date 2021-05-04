Water Soluble Packaging Market 2021 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 | SmartSolve, AMTOPACK, Kuraray

The water soluble packaging market was valued at US$ 2,751.00 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 4,295.57 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Water soluble packaging made from biodegradable materials that dissolve in water leaving behind a harmless and nontoxic aqueous solution. Better solubility in water with minimum residue and good impact resistance makes them a favorable packaging material in a number of industries. Water soluble packaging products such as films, bags and pouches are produced from polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), which is a synthetic polymer highly soluble in water. It is manufactured in different grades, including cold water soluble PVA and hot water soluble PVA. PVA is an odorless and colorless polymer, which possesses high tensile strength, flexibility, and nontoxic and adhesive properties.

Market Scope:

The “Global Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Water Soluble Packaging market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global Water Soluble Packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Water Soluble Packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Regional Overview:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Water Soluble Packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Water Soluble Packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

