Tactical Data Link Market Set to Reach USD 10,283 Million by 2026

Global tactical data link market in 2019 was approximately USD 5923.1 Million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8.4% and is anticipated to reach over USD 10,283 Million by 2026.

A tactical data link is a standardized communication link designed for the transmission of digital information. This information is transferred through multiple communication media in the form of radio waves, by cables etc. The tactical data links coordinates between two or more command and control or weapon systems through a single or multiple network architecture. For the enhancing the coordination between the armed forces for effective operations, the demand for tactical data link systems is rising. With the age of modern warfare, such advance communication systems are gaining significant demand for effective ops and counter ops. The maritime, airborne and land radio communications at high speed can be transferred with the use of tactical data links through a secure network. Therefore, the market for the tactical data link is expected to witness increased sale across nations.

Additionally, the rising geopolitical tensions and security threats are boosting the market growth. Vulnerable relations and possibility of aggressions as well as the growing threat from terrorist with improved weaponry has increased the requirement of advanced communication between the armed force and commanding units.

However, the rising stringent military norms and limited budget are expected to restrict the market growth. The military requirement of specific requirement stalls the acquisition and sale process for long time as newer solutions require time of the proposed modification. The limited budget pose significant challenge for the armed force leaving the acquisition of tactical system in deep dilemma.

The intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance application are expected to generate maximum demand for the tactical data link systems. The ISR plays important role in gathering information about adversaries position and movements, which is an essential and vital information for intended operations.

The airborne platforms are expected to remain the primary platforms equipped with the tactical data links. The rising sale of unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance has further catalysed the market growth. With military establishments prioritising the use of the advance tactical data links for situational awareness and command & control. The hardware segment is expected to continue the dominating trend. Sensors, computer and interfaces are major component used in the formation of holistic command and control unit.

The North America region is expected to be the highest revenue generating region for the global tactical data link market. The United States is major contributor in the region. The high defence budget and inclination towards advance warfare systems have led to market growth in the United States. Additionally, the presence of prominent defence equipment manufacturing companies and high investment in research and development are catalysing the market growth in the region.

Major players operating in the global tactical data link market covered in this report include Saab AB, Rockwell Collins, L3 Technologies, Northrop Grumman, ViaSat, Raytheon, Leonardo, General Dynamics and BAE Systems.

This report segments the global tactical data link market as follow:

Global Tactical data link Market: By Platform Segmentation Analysis

Air-based

Land-based

Sea-based

Weapon-Based

Global Tactical data link Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis

Hardware

Software

Global Tactical data link Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance

Radio Communication

Command and Control

Electronic Warfare

Global Tactical data link Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



