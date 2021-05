Silicone Acrylate Market By Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends And Forecasts by 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Silicone Acrylate Market: Market Introduction

Nowadays, the usage of silicone in the production processes such as emulsion copolymerization, polymerization, etc., has gained considerable attention in the industrial sector. As, silicone helps to increase the coating resistance to UV light, oxygen, water and other types of solvents in aqueous acrylate polymer emulsions. Furthermore, the cosmetic industry is looking for revolutionary products/cosmetic ingredients to offer innovative solutions. Attributing to the aforementioned factors, the usage of silicone acrylate is on an upsurge.

Silicone acrylate is a blend which has around 50% of acrylates, is a film-forming agent, and has properties of both an acrylic and silicone. By source, silicone acrylate has two types – water type and solvent type silicone acrylate. It forms flexible films with excellent water & oil repellency, has long-lasting properties. Considering these properties of silicone acrylate is widely used in personal care products including skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, and among other products. Moreover, silicone acrylate finds a wide range of applications in end-user industries includes textiles, pharmaceuticals, polymer, cosmetics, and chemical industries.

Global Silicone Acrylate Market: Market Dynamics

Cosmetics manufacturers have been emphasizing on implementing new product variants having superior performance characteristics and marketing strategies to build their brand image in the marketplace. This in turn will churn out and develop the demand for cosmetic ingredients like silicone acrylate at a healthy growth rate. Personal grooming products such as skin care, color cosmetics, hair care products are the target products in terms of demand of silicone acrylate. For instance, the annual growth rate of personal care products has increased by over 5% during 2010-2015. As, silicone acrylate has advanced features such as antibacterial protection, long-lasting freshness, etc. the product is projected to capture prominent market value share in the market.

The concept of green products is already being adopted at a regional level. However, the consumption rate of inorganic compounds is surging. The demand from textile processing and formulation of pharmaceutical products will imbibe silicone acrylate to a sound extent. Thereby, innovation and sustainability initiatives are key trends for global silicone acrylate market

With increasing per capita spend in developed and developing countries in the field of cosmetics, Silicone acrylate market growth is expected to be benefited from factors such as improved product quality and reduced side-effects. However, silicone acrylate produces hazardous fumes and can generate toxic emissions causing an environmental imbalance. This factor is considered as a restraint in use of silicone acrylate and its market growth during the forecast period.

Global Silicone Acrylate Market: Market Segmentation

The global silicone acrylate market can be segmented by product type, applications, grade, end-use industry, and regions. On the basis of product type, the global silicone acrylate market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Water type Silicone Acrylate

Solvent type Silicone Acrylate

On the basis of grade, the global silicate acrylate market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Technical Grade

On the basis of applications, global silicone acrylate market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Color Cosmetics

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Others

On the basis of end-use, the global silicone acrylate market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Cosmetics Industry

Textile Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Polymer Industry

Others

Global Silicone Acrylate Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America and Europe are understood to be the established markets of silicone acrylate. Economies like Canada, Germany, the U.S., Russia, BENELUX, etc. are demanding the huge volume of cosmetics owing to early adopters of new products. Whereas, the emerging economies such as India, China, ASEAN countries are propelling the market growth due to subsequent demand from growing industrialization such as textile, polymers, etc. in the regional economies.

Global silicone Acrylate Market: Industry Participants

The silica acrylate market is estimated to be a highly competitive market owing to the presence of numerous industry participantier-1, tier-2 and small scale players. Few manufacturers of silica acrylate are identified across the value chain of global silica acrylate market which is –

The Dow Chemical

Arkema Group

GELEST INC.

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Nissin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Air Products

Silex Silicones Ltd

Sinograce Chemical

KK Chempro India Pvt. Ltd.

EUROSIL

Clearco Products Co.

Evonik

