Scratch Resistant Coating Market Future Demand Analysis With Forecast By 2025

Scratch Resistant Coating Market: Introduction

Scratch Resistant coating or abrasion resistant coating is a coating or a film which is applied to optical displays, optical lenses, instruments, signs, packaging of cosmetics and on a range of surfaces creating to a protective layer & forming a bond to save it from scratches from physical and chemical effects. Wearing of the surface usually occurs when a rough surface comes in contact with the components surface resulting in undesired removal of material from the surface of the component. Scratch resistant coating is used to modify or improve hardness of a component’s surface thereby increasing its lifespan and performance. Special scratch resistant coating and adhesives have been developed which provides outstanding scratch resistant.

Scratch resistant coating is generally classified into polymer and metal/ ceramic coating which further classified as Oxide Coatings, Nitride Coatings, Polyurethane Coatings, Polyester Coatings, Carbide Coatings, Fluoropolymer Coatings and Epoxy Coatings. These coatings are especially formulated to prevent industrial structures from damage, corrosions and wear by many factors like moisture, electrochemical potentials, heat, pH etc. They can be applied on number of areas and structures such as floors and walls of commercial building, factories or industrial plants and more.

Air Dry epoxy (a type of epoxy scratch resistant coating) are cost effective and promotes resistance to corrosion. Phosphate coating is used on ferrous metal to protect the metal from minor corrosion and galling. Ceramic epoxy coating provide protection by forming ceramic particle bond to resin system. Polymer scratch resistant coatings are generally used on chutes, screens, slurry lines, piping, valves, pumps and casings.

Scratch Resistant Coating Market: Dynamics

Rising development and growing innovation has increased the demand of improved and novel products in industrial sector to ensure superior durability is considered as a key driver of Scratch resistant coating market. Significant innovation and growth, along with industrialization, points to accelerating growth of scratch resistant coating market in near future.

Ceramic and metal scratch resistant coating type is the trending and rapid growing segment in scratch resistant coating market due to its corrosion and chemical resistant properties. Coating of ceramic/metal is inert to alkali and acid action, making it tough. Coating of oxide ceramic is electrically insulated and can be applied on substrates to prevent it from corrosion and abrasion using thermal spray.

A new and improved polymer based scratch resistant coating-nanocomposite material is taking place of regular scratch resistant coating which can make a difference in current use of polymer coating such as the glass used in aquariums. Presently, aquarium windows are thick to resist the water pressure but if the material used is stronger (polymer based Nano-composite) the glasses can be made thin and light weighted thus less expensive.

However, volatile organic compound coatings are hindering the sale of scratch resistant coating market as they lead to leakage of chemicals into water bodies and environment, leading to serious risk to both human and environment.

Scratch Resistant Coating Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of scratch resistant coating market by substrate type:

Plastic coating

Metal coating

Ceramic coating

Segmentation of scratch resistant coating market by application:

Marine

Industrial

Automotive

Construction & Architecture

Optical

Others

Scratch Resistant Coating Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominates the market of scratch resistant coating market due to rapid expansion of power generation and marine industries. Asia – pacific is expected to see potential growth in coming years both in volume and value owing to huge demand from developing countries (India and China) from the gas and oil industry. In Europe, sizable growth of the scratch resistant coating market is estimated due to demand of environmental friendly scratch resistant coatings like VOC (Volatile organic compound) – free coatings (epoxy and oxide coatings) in France and Germany.

Scratch Resistant Coating Market: Key Players

Akzonobel N.V.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Jotun

Praxair Surface Technologies

The Bodycote Group

Evonik Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Arkema

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Hempel

