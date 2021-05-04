Research and Technological Innovations to Bolster Developments in Automotive Gear Market

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Automotive Gear Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period. The insights and analytics on the Automotive Gear Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

The automotive gear market is a highly fragmented landscape, which can be ascertained from the fact that tier 3 players account for over 60% revenue share of the market. With a large-scale presence across the automotive gear space, the tier 3 players will consistently rely on small and local businesses, on the back of numerous cost benefits. The tier 3 players in the automotive gear market are majorly focusing on expansion of production facilities and introducing warehousing facilities to offer just-in-time deliveries as per customer-specific requirements. Moreover, tier 3 players have been emphasizing on strengthening product integrity in a bid to achieve long-term customer retention.

After reading the Automotive Gear Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Automotive Gear Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report opines that the automotive gear market will ride the coattails of incorporation of cutting-edge technology in the range of gears by the market players to offer enhanced efficiency and performance. Top-notch technological features, which include advanced protection and self-monitoring functions will continue to bolster sales of technologically-sound automotive gears. Increased penetration of electric vehicles worldwide has encouraged the development of advanced technology such as the shift-by-wire systems for hybrid-electric and electric vehicles. Additionally, inclining perspective of the automotive industry toward optimizing the driveline components’ operation, to maximize both indirect and direct efficiency, will further impact development and demand for automotive gear in the foreseeable future.

Some important questions that the Automotive Gear Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Automotive Gear Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Automotive Gear Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

