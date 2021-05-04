Pulses Market Research Report 2021-2026, Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast
Pulses Market Research Report 2021-2026, Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast
The global pulses market to reach a volume of 148.5 Million Tons by 2026. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Pulses are a group of legume grains that have high levels of dietary fibers, proteins, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and complex carbohydrates. Their high nutritional content aids in digestion, reduces blood glucose levels, minimizes inflammation, lowers blood cholesterol, and helps prevent chronic health issues, such as diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases.
Global Pulses Market Trends:
The pulses market is primarily driven by the rapid increase in the global population. Pulses are a staple food across different regions, depending on the dietary patterns, availability, and prevailing conditions. The rising health consciousness among consumers is further boosting the growth of the market, as pulses are considered a superfood and offer various health benefits. Additionally, factors like rising disposable incomes and significant demand for pulses from emerging economies is propelling the market growth. The increasing demand for processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products driven by lifestyle changes have also contributed to the growth of the market.
Global Pulses Market Segmentation:
Performance of Key Regions
India
Canada
Myanmar
China
Brazil
Others
Market by Type
Chick Peas
Kaspa Peas
Lentils
Pigeon Peas
Fava Beans
Black Gram
Mung Beans
Others
Market by End-Use
Home Use
Snack Food Industry
Flour Industry
Others
