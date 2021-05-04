Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Filter Coffee Machine Market

Drinking coffee continues to have many attributes due to many potential benefits related to health. Consumption of coffee is said to reduce the risk of diabetes, liver disease, Parkinson’s disease, and liver cancer. Coffee can increase energy levels and has essential nutrients which increase physical performance. This is resulting in increasing installation of filter coffee machines. Filter coffee machines are easy to use to make black coffee. A filter coffee maker works by dripping water through any grounded coffee beans. It is suitable equipment for large families.

Quick service and high quality beverages offered by restaurants and cafés is the growing trend which is anticipated to drive the demand for filter coffee machines during the forecast period. Key players are gradually focusing on improving filter coffee machines for faster beverage preparation that is projected to influence the positive growth of the global filter coffee machine market. However, filter coffee machines usually produce only black coffee which is expected to restrain the filter coffee machine market during the forecast period. Technological advancements are encouraging companies to introduce new products with advanced features such as touch screen, Wi-Fi technology, and smart phone connectivity that is likely to provide an opportunity to boost the filter coffee machine market during the forecast period.

The global filter coffee machine market has been segmented by material, capacity, price range, filtration type, end-use industry, and region. In terms of material, the market has been divided into plastic, stainless steel, and integrated. Based on capacity, the filter coffee machine market can be segmented into 8 cups, 10 cups, and 12 cups. According to price range, the market is bifurcated into low, medium, and high. On the basis of filtration type, the filter coffee machine market is divided into metal filtration, paper filtration, and cloth filtration. Each filtration has different brew methods. Metal filtration method includes Cafetière (Espro Press, French Press etc.), espresso, Moka pot (bialetti pot, stovetop coffee maker etc.), aeropress, and siphon. Paper filtration method consists of pour over (V60, bee hive, kalita), chemex, and aeropress. Additionally, cloth filtration uses methods such as nel drip and siphon brewers. The end-use industry segment is further segregated into residential and commercial end-use industries. Commercial end-use segment is further divided into hotels, restaurants, cafes, and institutional.

Based on geography, the filter coffee machine market is distributed over North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. With increasing demand for advanced kitchen appliances, the market prospects especially of China and the US present a substantial opportunity for the filter coffee machine market. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast years as compared to other regions.

Major companies operating in the global filter coffee machine market includes BSH Home Appliances Group, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Andrew James, Cuisinart, Melitta, TTK Prestige Ltd, BEKO, Igenix, Morphy Richards, Spectrum Brands, Inc. (Russell Hobbs), Dualit Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Swan Brand, VonShef, and Miko Coffee Ltd. Players in the filter coffee machine market are expected to witness rising demand for filter coffee during the forecast years, due to the increasing demand for food services and quick beverages.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

