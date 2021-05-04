Organic Seafood Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled. “Organic Seafood Market Share, Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global organic seafood market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Organic seafood refers to the aquaculture-based food products produced without the use of chemical fertilizers, antibiotics and pesticides. Under organic aquaculture, aquatic animals are reared on natural supplements under humane and hygienic conditions. In recent years, the demand for organic seafood has escalated with the expanding organic aquaculture sector based on the optimization of nutritional content, food quality and productivity of resources.

With the rising foodborne illnesses in conventionally produced seafood products, there has been an increasing demand for organic seafood worldwide. The growing awareness about the benefits of a protein-rich diet has also encouraged consumers to opt for organic seafood products. Besides this, various incentives and policies implemented by several governmental bodies to promote organic fish farming practices have also contributed to the market growth. Organic seafood is also gaining traction all across the globe due to the increasing adoption of responsible and sustainable aquaculture practices.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Anova Seafood B.V.

Artisanfish LLC

Dom International Limited

Glenarm Organic Salmon Ltd.

Mowi ASA

Mseafood Corporation

Nueva Pescanova S.L. (ABANCA Corporación Bancaria, S.A.)

Omarsa S.A.

Pacific American Fish Company Inc.

Royal Greenland A/S

Thai Union Group PCL

Trident Seafoods Corporation

Tropical Aquaculture Products Inc. (Geneseas Holding S.A.)

Organic Seafood Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Fishes Salmon Pollock Tuna Others

Crustaceans Crabs Shrimps Prawns Others

Molluscs Scallops Oysters Others

Others

Breakup by Product Form:

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Chilled

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

